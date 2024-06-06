MADISON RESORT WILDWOOD CREST-The Ideal Beachfront Getaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your summer just got better! Make plans to visit Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, the south Jersey shore destination that recently had a Grand Opening. It’s the alluring resort and beach scene you’ve been craving and the weather is now perfect for your next getaway. While the location is nestled in one of New Jersey’s favorite beach communities, you may believe you’ve been transported to Miami’s South Beach.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest thoughtfully combines the historic doo-wop stylings of the former Oceanview Motel with a striking modish décor. The property is combined with the iconic Royal Hawaiian property next door, for one expansive resort that features 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100 plus guests, two hot tubs, beachfront weddings, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations. Whether you’re going solo, on a couples’ vacay, a friends outing, or bringing the whole family, there are accommodations to suit every size party.

Madison Resorts Founder Dan Alicea stated, "We’re thrilled to bring our Madison Resorts family to the Wildwood Crest community. With this opening, we’re excited to help save and preserve an important piece of Wildwood Crest history, while bringing the Jersey shore its largest new resort. We’ve invested more than $52M in this project as we’re feeling bullish about the future of Wildwood Crest, Cape May and the Jersey Shore.”

We recently visited Madison Resort Wildwood Crest and were wowed by every aspect of our visit. The property is stunning. The crisp, bright white of the exterior is highlighted by pastel accents complemented with natural wood furnishings. The rooms are lovely and comfortable with all that you need for an ideal stay such as a Keurig, microwave, dishware, and a mini-fridge. In front of each unit is a cozy table and chairs.

Surfs Up! We love that the property is right on the beach but we are sure you will want to spend a good deal of time relaxing at the pool with it’s integrated hot tub and comfy lounges. The expansive resort deck area has oversized hammocks and groupings of couches that cluster around fire pits. Canopy lighting invites you to spend the evening out of doors with friends and family. We are excited about the new on-premises restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner for guests of the hotel, people visiting the area, and Wildwood residents.

The location of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is fabulous. In addition to the many amenities, bike rentals are available right across the street. Sunset Park is just a block away with a great children’s playground and a splash park for the kiddos. The iconic Wildwood Boardwalk is less than two miles away, a nice walk or quick drive. The resort makes your visit especially convenient with their transit van when you have an outing planned.

Check out the special events that Madison Resort Wildwood Crest has planned! The resort kicks off with the Barefoot Country Music Festival on June 20th, 2024. It will offer daily comp country music entertainment to all guests with surprise guest artists. The festivities will continue through the summer as Madison Resorts has unveiled a lively events and entertainment schedule that will include: Girlfriend’s Weekend Retreat, Father’s Day BBQ, Luau, live bands, DJs and acoustic performers. Beginning in July there will be daily entertainment. For the full list up upcoming events & entertainment go to the event calendar madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com/events-calendar/.

Remember to Keep your cameras out for all the instagrammable moments of your stay that includes the floral phone booth just outside the lobby. And follow the Resort @madisonresortwildwoodcrest.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is a real showstopper and a place that you will want to return to again and again. People who have visited agree. It is New Jersey Shore perfection.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. For resort information or to book a stay and to check for special promotions, contact the office at (609) 389-6666 or visit madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com. Follow the resort @madisonresortwildwoodcrest.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest







Comments