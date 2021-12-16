The 92nd Street Y Presents Angela Hewitt, Piano, Plays Bach's Art Of Fugue

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Angela Hewitt, piano, plays Bach's Art of Fugue as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on March 5, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

ANGELA HEWITT, piano

BACH ODYSSEY XII

The Art of Fugue

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 8 PM

The long-awaited finale in the four-year Bach Odyssey that Angela Hewitt began in 2016 presents the composer's ultimate and final masterpiece, The Art of Fugue. Hewitt brings new revelations to Bach at his most complex in this culminating presentation in the odyssey of the Bach pianist of our time.

BACH: Art of Fugue, BWV 1080