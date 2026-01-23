The 92nd Street Y, New York to Present Pedja Mužijević, Piano: HOMAGE TO MIXTAPES

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Pedja Mužijević, piano: Homage to Mixtapes at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available now.﻿

Pianist Pedja Mužijević celebrates the joy and creativity of mixtapes in real time, in a spirited performance of music by composers from Haydn to Philip Glass.

Mužijević writes, "In the 1970s, cassette players revolutionized how we experienced music at home. For the first time, we could record, curate, and create our own playlists. Maybe some Mozart, a Dolly Parton song and Steve Reich. No algorithms, no rational explanations, just our personal choices. We called them mixtapes. This is an homage to that time. The program is divided into three chapters that could fit on a 60-minute cassette. From the theatrical flair of Carl Philip Emanuel Bach and Joseph Haydn to the playful, tipsy waltz of György Ligeti and passionate romanticism of Amy Beach, each piece invites the audience into a new world. Homage to Mixtapes is a celebration of the art of listening, joy of discovery, and a nod to the creative freedom of mixtapes."

Program

HOMAGE TO MIXTAPES

TRACK 1

C.P.E. Bach Allegretto moderato, from Sonata in G Major, Wq. 55/6

György Ligeti Tempo di valse (poco Vivace - "à l'orgue de Barbarie"), from Musica ricercata

C.P.E. Bach Adante, from Sonata in G Major, Wq. 55/6

Valentin Silvestrov Serenade and Waltz of the Moment, from Four Pieces, Op. 305

C.P.E. Bach Allegro di molto, from Sonata in G Major, Wq. 55/6

TRACK 2

Amy Beach Ballad, Op. 6

Morton Feldman Intermission I

Gregory Spears Monday Afternoon, from Seven Days (NY premiere)

Feldman Intermission II

Philip Glass Etude No. 9, from Book 1

TRACK 3

Franz Joseph Haydn Allegro, from Sonata in E-Flat Major, Hob. XVI/52

George Crumb Pastorale (from the Kingdom of Atlantis, ca. 10,000 B.C., from Makrokosmos, Volume I)

Haydn Adagio, from Sonata in E-flat Major, Hob. XVI/52

Henry Cowell Aeolian Harp

Haydn Presto, from Sonata in E-flat Major, Hob. XVI/52