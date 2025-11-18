The 92nd Street Y, New York to Present Konstantin Krimmel, Baritone & Ammiel Bushakevitz, Piano

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Konstantin Krimmel, baritone and Ammiel Bushakevitz, piano on December 3 at 7:30 PM, December 5 at 7:30 PM, and December 7 at 7:00 PM at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center, 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available at now.

Over the course of a week, lyric baritone Konstantin Krimmel will perform Schubert's three iconic song cycles: Die schöne Müllerin, Winterreise, and Schwanengesang. In his North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory last February, Krimmel enthralled audiences with his Schubert lieder-centered program.

He was joined by renowned pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz, who once again accompanies him here. Krimmel has earned praise across Europe for his unique voice, huge dynamic range, and deep expressivity. In a still early career, he is already establishing himself as one of the great lieder singers of our age.

SCHUBERT:

Wed, Dec 3: Die schöne Müllerin, D. 795

Fri, Dec 5: Winterreise, D. 911

Sun, Dec 7: Schwanengesang, D. 957

Of German-Romanian descent, Konstantin Krimmel began his musical training with the St. Georgs Chorknaben in Ulm, Germany. Even during his studies, Krimmel developed a special love for concert and song repertoire. In the 2025/26 season, he will perform in nearly 30 recitals worldwide.

Since 2021, Krimmel has been a member of the ensemble at the Bavarian State Opera, where he sings the central roles of his repertoire, including Figaro, Don Giovanni, Papageno, Guglielmo, Harlequin, and Belvore. His musical partners include Vladimir Jurowski, Jakub Hrůša, Philippe Herreweghe, Thomas Hengelbrock, Sir Simon Rattle, and Christian Thielemann. Sponsored as a BBC New Generation Artist (2021-2023), he was named Best Young Artist in the 2023 Oper! Awards and received the Opus Klassik Award for Singer of the Year in 2024. Krimmel has worked with renowned ensembles such as the Oslo Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Concertgebouw, and Bamberg Symphony orchestras. Recital evenings have taken him to the Cologne Philharmonic Hall, Deutsche Oper Berlin, concert halls in Berlin and Vienna, the Frankfurt Opera, Heidelberg Spring Festival, Schubertiada de Vilabertran, Schubertiade Schwarzenberg, London's Wigmore Hall, New York's Park Avenue Armory, the Concertgebouw, and the Oxford Lied Festival.

In the 2025/26 season, he will perform the orchestral version of Vaughan-Williams' Songs of Travel with the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, and in Salzburg, Haydn's The Creation with the Berlin Philharmonic; tour in Germany with the Staatskapelle Berlin under Christian Thielemann; and perform Bach's St. John Passion with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra in Barcelona, London, and Budapest. At the Bavarian State Opera, he will appear as Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus, Dandini in La Cenerentola, and in the title roles of Don Giovanni, and The Marriage of Figaro.

As a song accompanist, soloist, and chamber musician, Ammiel Bushakevitz has performed on six continents, including at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, and Philharmonie de Paris, as well as at festivals in Salzburg, Aix-en-Provence, Bayreuth, Lucerne, Cape Town, Milan, Heidelberg, Melbourne, Beijing, Montreal, and Jerusalem, among others.

Bushakevitz was born in Jerusalem and grew up in South Africa. He began playing the piano at age four and studied in Leipzig and Paris, with his teachers including Phillip Moll and Alfred Brendel. He has a particular love for the art song and was one of the last private students of Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. He has worked with singers such as Dame Felicity Lott, Christian Gerhaher, Anna Lucia Richter, and Thomas Hampson. As a soloist and song accompanist, he has won numerous international competitions, including in London, Paris, Stuttgart, Berlin, Vienna, and Montreal.

Recent engagements have included concerts in the U.S., Canada, Iceland, Brazil, South Africa, Israel, and Japan and in venues such as the Salle Bourgie in Montreal, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Palau de la Música in Barcelona, Prinzregententheater in Munich, and the concert halls of Cologne and Vienna.

His recordings include award-winning releases on labels such as Harmonia Mundi, Pentatone, Berlin Classics, and BIS. Bushakevitz and baritone Konstantin Krimmel released the album Mythos in 2024 on the Alpha label. With baritone Samuel Hasselhorn, he released the second album of the Schubert 200 project in February 2025 on Harmonia Mundi. The first album in the project, Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin, was awarded the Diapason d'or de l'année in 2024. In partnership with Hänssler Classics, Bushakevitz is currently engaged in recording the complete Schubert solo piano works. Bushakevitz regularly offers masterclasses at institutions such as the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, University of Queensland in Australia, Beijing Conservatory, University of Barcelona, and University of Colorado. He is an alumnus of the German Academic Exchange Service, a member of the Société des Arts Sciences et Lettres de Paris, an Edison Fellow of the British Library, London, and artistic director of the international arts organization Les Voix d'Orphée.