The 92nd Street Y Announces THE BACH-MENDELSSOHN CONNECTION

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, today announced The Bach-Mendelssohn Connection,a ten-day festival of concerts and salons that will explore the unexpected or hidden connections between Johann Sebastian Bach and Felix Mendelssohn. The festival will feature Jeremy Denk, Steven Isserlis, the Emerson String Quartet, and more. Each performance and evening will explore the inspiration and influence in the world of two genius composers. Tickets are available at https://www.92y.org/bach-festival.

"The Bach-Mendelssohn Connection is the vision of our beloved colleague Hanna Arie-Gaifman," said Amy Lam, Vice President, Tisch Music, 92Y. "We're grateful to Hanna for continuing to share her deep musical intellect and passion with us, and for bringing some of classical music's most acclaimed artists to our stage this summer."

"This festival seeks to discover lesser-known connections between two composers from different eras," said Hanna Arie-Gaifman, Director Emeritus, Tisch Center for the Arts, 92Y. "The salons pay tribute to two seldom recognized salonieres - Sara Levi and Fanny Mendelssohn - musicians, composers and performers of rare quality who created the intimate human musical experiences we all crave these days."

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

Concerts

EMERSON STRING QUARTET

CALIDORE QUARTET

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 7:30 PM

Kaufmann Concert Hall/Online

The Emerson String Quartet takes the stage for the first appearance of their highly anticipated final concert season and their final performance in Kaufmann Concert Hall.

The quartet opens the festival with selections from Bach's The Art of Fugue - a work that fueled Mendelssohn's compositional inspiration and points the way to the apex of the program in Mendelssohn's Octet. Joining is the Calidore Quartet, the young ensemble mentored by the Emerson's members. This program of Bach and Mendelssohn's single most representative chamber works is performed by chamber ensembles of two generations.

J.S. BACH: The Art of Fugue Nos. 1, 3, 5, 9, 18

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 131, first movement

MENDELSSOHN: Fuga from Four Piece for String Quartet Op. 81

MENDELSSOHN: Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

STEVEN ISSERLIS, cello

MISHKA RUSHDIE MOMEN, piano

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8 PM

Kaufmann Concert Hall/Online

Cellist Steven Isserlis performs selections from Bach's Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello. Illuminating Isserlis' performance: a reading from his acclaimed book, The Bach Cello Suites, A Companion. Isserlis is joined for the remainder of the program by Mishka Rushdie Momen. They perform two Mendelssohn works, including the composer's D-Major Sonata - a work Fanny Mendelssohn frequently programmed in her salons, and an ideal platform for Isserlis and Rushdie Momen's artistry.

J. S. BACH: Prelude and Fugue in C-sharp Minor, BWV 849 (from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I)

J. S. BACH: Selections from Unaccompanied Cello Suites

Reading from Isserlis' The Bach Cello Suites - A Companion

MENDELSSOHN: Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano, Op.17

MENDELSSOHN: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58

MARIA WLOSZCZOWSKA, violin

JEREMY DENK, piano

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 7:30 PM

Kaufmann Concert Hall/Online

World-renowned pianist and MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Jeremy Denk joins violin sensation and 2018 Bach International Violin Competition winner Maria Wloszczowska to perform Bach's intimate and wondrous Six Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard - music that was presented in the historical chamber music series Mendelssohn organized in Leipzig, and also in Fanny Mendelssohn's salons. Denk, who regularly collaborates with several of today's premier violinists, believe Wloszczowska to be one of the instrument's most exciting young artists. She makes her NY debut with this concert.

J.S. BACH: Six Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1014-1019

BRANDON PATRICK GEORGE, flute

MAHAN ESFAHANI, harpsichord

Friday, June 10, 2022, 7:30 PM

Kaufmann Concert Hall/Online

Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord, joins Brandon Patrick George, flute, for works by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach. The flute and harpsichord were crucial to Mendelssohn's musical education, and though he composed no piece featuring them, these works had a clear influence on his writing. In this final mainstage concert of the festival, George and Esfahani conjure Bach's time and share a source of Mendelssohn's inspiration.

J.S. BACH: Sonata in C Major for Flute and Basso Continuo, BWV 1033

C.P.E. BACH: Sonata in A Minor for Solo Flute, Wq.132

J.S. BACH: Sonata in A for Flute and Harpsichord, BWV 1032

C.P.E. BACH: Harpsichord Sonata in A Minor, Wq. 49/1, "Württemberg"

J.S. BACH: Sonata in B Minor for Flute and Harpsichord, BWV 1030

Salons

Homage to the Salons of Sara Levy

ELIZABETH MANN, flute

MAHAN ESFAHANI, harpsichord

Friday, June 3, 2022, 6:30 PM

Arader Galleries

Sara Levy - keyboard virtuoso, patron, student of Bach's eldest son, great aunt of Felix Mendelssohn, and a critical JS Bach revivalist - was at the helm of one of the most influential music salons of Enlightenment Berlin. Flutist Elizabeth Mann and harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani reconstruct the rich, inclusive musical spirit of her famed Berlin salons.

Works by J.S. Bach, W.F. Bach, C.P.E. Bach and J.C.F. Bach

MOZART: Sonata in C Major, K. 14

J.S. BACH: Partita in A Minor, BWV 1013

J.C.F. BACH: Sonata No. 6 in E-flat Major

W.F. BACH: Flute Sonata in E Minor

J.S. BACH: Flute Sonata in A Major, BWV 1032

J.S. Bach Before and After: Predecessors and Sons in the Salon

MAHAN ESFAHANI, clavichord

Monday, June 6, 2022, 6:30 PM

Arader Galleries

Mahan Esfahani celebrates the history and revival of the clavichord, with works by Spanish Renaissance composer Antonio Cabezon, German Baroque composer Johann Jakob Froberger, and J.S. Bach and his two eldest sons. Selections include J.S. Bach's French Suite No. 2 in C Minor. Esfahani wrote about the clavichord in a New Yorkerfeature in 2020, noting that some believe it to have been Bach's favorite instrument.

ANTONIO CABEZON: Diferencias sobre "El Canto Llano del Caballero"

JOHANN JAKOB FROBERGER: Toccata in F Major

JOHANN JAKOB FROBERGER: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher

W.F. BACH: Fantasia in E Minor, Fk. 21

J.S. BACH: Prelude in C Minor, BWV 990

J.S. BACH: "French" Suite No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 813

C.P.E. BACH: Fantasia in F-Sharp Minor, Wq. 67

Homage to the Salons of Fanny Mendelssohn

MISHKA RUSHDIE MOMEN, piano

Thursday, June 9, 2022, 6:30 PM

Arader Galleries

A celebration of Fanny Mendessohn's hugely influential salons, and a microcosm of the kind of program she herself would have presented, with works by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin, and including a sampling of her own underrepresented compositions. Featuring pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen, and including a brief reading from the letters between Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn.

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Songs Without Words, Op. 62, No. 5

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Variations Sérieuses, Op. 54

J.S. BACH: Prelude and Fugue in F Major, BWV 880 (from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II)

BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata in F Major, Op. 10 No. 2

FANNY MENDELSSOHN: Hensel - from Das Jahr, Nos. 1, 6, 13

BACH: Prelude and Fugue in C Major, BWV 846 (from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I)

CHOPIN: Fantaisie-Impromptu in C-Sharp Minor, Op. posthumous. 66

