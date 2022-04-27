Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, and Aba Arthur Join THE COLOR PURPLE Film

Three new faces have been added to the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple. According to Deadline, Terrence J. Smith will take on the role of 'Adam', Tiffany Elle Burgess will play 'Olivia', and Aba Arthur will also join the cast.

Smith has appeared on stage and screen, known for roles in A Raisin in the Sun and Hair, as well as the 2021 film The Tomorrow War.

Burgess is an actress, screenwriter, and producer, as well as author of the acclaimed children's book Skin Like Mine. She made her television debut in The Wonder Years and appeared in the SXSW critically acclaimed short film Glitter Ain't Gold.

Aba Arthur is a Ghanaian American actor who has appeared on stage in Proof and For Colored Girls. On screen, Arthur made her debut on the film 8, and she appears in the popular ABC series, Queens.

Read the original story on Deadline.

The new members join previously announced Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, who will lead the cast as Celie and Sofia, respectively. Corey Hawkins will play Harpo and H.E.R. is Squeak. Colman Domingo will take on the role of 'Mister', and Halle Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie. Aunjanue Ellis recently joined the film as Celia and Nettie's mother, along with Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie.

Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

Most recently announced was Jon Batiste, who will take on the role of Grady.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia. The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.