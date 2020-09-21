Tenor Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present MUSICAL THEATER DECADES - THE 1920s

The concert will take place this Thursday, 9/24, on Stageit.

This Thursday, 9/24, Tenor Brian Cheney will perform a concert program of Broadway favorites from the 1920's at 7pm EDT on Stageit. Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display these past six months on the Stageit platform. This versatile singer has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering programs ranging from "Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits", "Musical Theatre Favorites", "Movie Musicals", "Viennese Operetta" to French, English and Italian Art Song all from his home studio in a full HD audio and video experience.



Cathy Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.



Cheney and Venable have that perfect combination of wit, charm and beautiful performing that one yearns for these days. Rays of sunshine in a cloudy era. Experience this critically acclaimed duo in their ninth performance together on Stageit.



Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at



https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/musical_theater_decades_the_1920_s/88345.

