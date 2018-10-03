Telly Leung Will Take Final Bow in ALADDIN in February

It's time to get off of the magic carpet! Telly Leung, who stepped into the title role in Aladdin last June, has just announced that he will depart the production early next year.

Leung's Broadway & national tour credits include: In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. Off-Broadway: MTC's The World of Extreme Happiness. Television: Wes the Warbler on "Glee," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." He has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016).

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You