Photos/Video: ALADDIN Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway

The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre. 

By: Mar. 29, 2024
The Broadway production of Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre.  It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

A special celebratory performance commemorating the anniversary was held on Thursday, March 28. Director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw staged a slate of hidden Easter eggs, including cameo appearances by Aladdin’s original stars Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman, who indelibly created Jafar in the animated film before originating the role on Broadway, and James Monroe Iglehart, who won a 2014 Tony Award® for the role of Genie. The evening’s surprises culminated in the addition of 20 returning alumni surrounding the audience throughout the house of the New Amsterdam Theatre for the final moments of the show’s signature production number “Friend Like Me.”

 Check out photos and video footage from the big night here!

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett,Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

