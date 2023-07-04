Book Your Virtual Experience With Nico DeJesus, Brittney Johnson, Patti Murin & More on BWW Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you Stage Door, a platform allowing for your favorite performers to offer more virtual services including video shout outs, virtual classes, meet & greets and more! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Ryan Steele

Ryan has been seen on Broadway in Carousel, Newsies (Dance Captain and Astaire Award nom), Matilda, West Side Story and Billy Elliot. He's also a part of the upcoming Broadway bound Once Upon A One More Time. Other stage credits include playing the lead role in An American In Paris (National/International Tours), A Chorus Line (NYCC), The Wild Party (NYCC), etc. Film/TV credits include Fosse/Verdon, Peter Pan Live!, Five Dances, Ted 2, "Smash," most recently: I'm Thinking Of Ending Things on Netflix.

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist.

Ali Ewoldt

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway).

Nico DeJesus

Nico DeJesus is best known for playing the role of "Romeo" in the movie "Newsies" as well as on the National Broadway Tour. He made his Broadway debut in Pretty Woman and is Jerry Mitchell's assistant. He has performed alongside Anthony Ramos, Eden Espinosa, and Vanessa Hudgens in "In the Heights" at the Kennedy Center. He can also be seen on numerous episodes on "Shake it Up" as well as on "That's so Raven" and MTV's "Awkward."

Brittany Nicholas

Brittany Nicholas was in the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls. Brittany is from Newport News, VA and started her dance training at the age of 4. She is trained in numerous styles of Dance as well as numerous styles of Aerial. Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing). International: Billy Elliot Toronto (Swing/ Dance Captain). Tours: Billy Elliot First National (Original Cast), Matilda (Swing/Children's Dance Captain). Other Credits: Bye Bye, Birdie (Goodspeed); Mamma Mia! (RCCL); Hairspray (STONC). Brittany was also a Principal Aerialist for Royal Caribbean Productions.

Nic Rouleau

Nic Rouleau is best known for his record-breaking run in the “The Book of Mormon” where he played Elder Price for over 2500 performances. He began in the Broadway company as the original Standby for Andrew Rannells and later took over the role. Nic then went on to star in the original Chicago sit-down production, opposite Ben Platt as Elder Cunningham, and later joined the London company on the West End.

Adam Jacobs

Adam Jacobs is most known for originating the role of "Aladdin" in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway for which he received a Drama Desk and Grammy nomination. Other Broadway credits include "Simba" in The Lion King, and "Marius" in Les Miserables. Favorite regional credits include: US Premiere of Zorro at Alliance Theatre (Suzi nomination), Once On This Island at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Something Rotten at the Marriott Theatre, IL. TV: Soundtrack, Chicago Med, The Bachelorette, The 68th Annual Tony Awards, Good Morning America. BFA Theater from NYU. Adam's debut solo album, Right Where I Belong featuring songs of ‪Alan Menken‬, is available on iTunes and Spotify. @AdamJacobsNYC

Aléna Watters

Aléna Watters has been on Broadway in the revival of West Side Story, and in four brand new Broadway musicals, including The Addams Family, Sister Act, The Cher Show, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Along with numerous world premiere productions (including The Prom and Ever After), regional shows, and concerts, she was in the first international tour of Pippin (having performed as a Player and The Leading Player), and performed around the world with the USO Show Troupe for our military and their families. Aléna was one of "The Staggering Harlettes" for a concert with Bette Midler at the Metropolitan Opera House, lent her vocals to The Divine Miss M's Las Vegas extravaganza, The Showgirl Must Go On, has been seen performing on various television shows, and is featured in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Standbys, which is a must see for any theatre enthusiast!

Krystina Alabado

Krystina Alabado currently stars as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway! Other Broadway credits include American Psycho (Vanden, OBC) and Green Day’s American Idiot. National Tours: Evita (Mistress), American Idiot, Spring Awakening.

DeMarius R. Copes

DeMarius was most recently seen dancing on the Philip Tour of Hamilton: An American in the ensemble. Other credits include Mean Girls (OBC), Newsies (1st Nat'l), and The Prom (Alliance Theatre).

Patti Murin

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Wicked, Xanadu, and the title role in Lysistrata Jones.

She has also been seen in the Hallmark Channel movies “Love On Iceland” and “Holiday For Heroes,” and recurring roles on NBC’s “Chicago Med” (Dr. Nina Shore) , and “Royal Pains” (Ava).

