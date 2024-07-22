Taye Diggs to Star in New Lifetime Movie TERRY MCMILLAN PRESENTS: FOREVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Taye Diggs is executive producing and starring in a new Lifetime movie alongside Meagan Good.

Directed by Charles Murray, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever tells the story of Johnnie (Diggs) as he returns home after a tour of military service and is met with divorce papers. After being pulled over for speeding by policewoman Carlie (Good), he is surprised to find that he has fallen in love with her. Determined to win her heart, he must first win over her three daughters. While working to let go of old fears and regrets, Johnnie attempts to find love and learn the true meaning of family.

The movie premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Taye Diggs is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the TV series PRIVATE PRACTICE (2007-2013), MURDER IN THE FIRST (2014-2016), and ALL AMERICAN (2018-), and the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Brown Sugar (2002), and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013). He is currently voicing KING Triton in the new Disney Junior series Ariel, based on The Little Mermaid.