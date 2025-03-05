Talea Ensemble's Series WRITTEN FOR TALEA to Return in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Talea Ensemble's acclaimed series Written for Talea returns on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew with a program titled Cycles of Unrest, consisting of new and recent works written especially for Talea Ensemble.

The title Cycles of Unrest refers to the narrative of one's experience with trauma, beginning with ideas of isolation in Emily Koh's piece, bridging:isolation, which was written for Talea and originally performed only once at the ensemble's residency at Brandeis University in 2014, and now reprised for a new audience.

The program's narrative takes the listener through trauma in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in Eric Chasalow's Fever Dream (world premiere); a reflection on historic civil unrest in Andreas Tsiartas's We Have All Forgotten (US premiere); unsettling yet thoughtful sound worlds in Ni Zheng's Chimeric Chamber (world premiere, Talea Ensemble 2024 Early Career Commission); and later hope brought by Aphrodite in Evis Sammoutis's work, Kyprogená¸—s (world premiere). The study of the nature of cycles in music comes full circle with the US premiere of George Christofi's KÃ½klos. This program spotlights the creative voices of Cypriot and Cypriot-American composers Andreas Tsiartas, George Christofi, and Evis Sammoutis, following the Talea's debut at the International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival in Nicosia, Cyprus in fall 2024.

Talea is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Talea Ensemble's 2024-25 season projects are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and in part by the Aaron Copland Fund, Alice M. Ditson Fund, Amphion Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, and generous donors like you. Talea's season is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Concert Information

Written for Talea: Cycles of Unrest

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew, Parish Hall | 520 Clinton Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11238

Tickets: $20; $10 students & seniors

Link: https://writtenfortalea2025.eventbrite.com

Program:

Emily Koh - bridging:isolation (2013)

George Christofi - KÃ½klos (2024) *US Premiere

Andreas Tsiartas - We Have All Forgotten (2024) *US Premiere

Evis Sammoutis - Kyprogená¸—s (2025) *World Premiere

Eric Chasalow - Fever Dream (2025) *World Premiere

Ni Zheng - Chimeric Chamber (2025) *World Premiere - Talea Ensemble Early Career Commission