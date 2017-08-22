Take Your Shot at HAMILTON's New Block of Tickets, New App Lottery

Theatergoers on Broadway now have a second way to enter the musical Hamilton's popular daily lottery with the release of the innovative Hamilton app, effective immediately as a new block of tickets go on sale to the public today, Tuesday, August 22.

Patrons can enter the lottery now through Hamilton's newly-minted app (www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app) or via the long-standing method, online at www.HamiltonBroadway.com/Lottery).

The #Ham4Ham lottery allows fans to enter to win two tickets to Hamilton for only $10 each, now made even easier to enter with the addition of the Hamilton app. To download the Hamilton app, visit www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app.

The New York lottery opens at 11AM ET two days prior to the performance and closes at 9AM ET the day before. Notifications will be sent at approximately 11AM ET, and the purchase window for tickets will be from 11:01AM ET-4PM ET the day prior to the performance.

The Hamilton app went live to the public on August 11 and, to date, has over one-half million users. In addition to the lottery, the official Hamilton app provides access to stickers, camera filters, a merchandise store, music, news and exclusive content with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the various Hamilton companies around the country. Future features on the app will include exclusive ticket access, augmented reality, an enhanced #EduHam experience, and interactive karaoke tracks.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater. HAMILTON performs on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street).

