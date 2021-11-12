TILTED@10 Celebrating 10 Years Of Tilted Axes to Take Place in December

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will present Tilted@10 - a solstice weekend of performances celebrating 10 years of Tilted Axes.

These performances consist of two musical processions in Lower Manhattan, New York City:

EAST VILLAGE - Saturday, December 18, 12pm to 3pm - beginning at Astor Place Hair Stylists, 2 Astor Place

WEST VILLAGE - Sunday, December 19, 12pm to 3pm - beginning at Alchemical Studios, 104 W 14th St.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a group of guitarists and percussionists led by composer/performer Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. Since their inception at the first annual Make Music Winter in NYC 10 years ago, they have created and performed numerous new music events in the USA, Europe, and Brazil.

Tilted Axes can perform anywhere there are people, excelling in untraditional venues. Its roster of musicians can change from performance to performance, city to city. The musicians learn a common repertoire created by diverse composers and rehearse it in workshops. Its performances are free to the public and are supported through institutional and/or private donations.

The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by municipal band tradition, avant-garde theater, and world music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change community conversation. It is an apolitical organization, but it does support science, arts programs, and renewable energy whenever possible. Tilted Axes works best when it is part of something bigger than itself i.e. festivals, exhibitions, community initiatives, astronomical events.

These performances are part of Make Music Winter 2021 and include new music from core members Howie Kenty, Elisa Corona Aguilar, jc (Jon Clancy), and Patrick Grant. The movement direction is by Christopher Caines.

Go to Tilted Axes' web site for detailed procession routes closer to the days of events: www.tiltedaxes.com

Tilted Axes: Tilted@10 performers - Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, David Demnitz, Michael Fisher, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (music director), John Halo, Howie Kenty (asst. music. director), Alex Lahoski, Anthony Mullin, Chad Ossman, Kevin Pfieffer, Sean Satin, Dmitri Shapira, Jeremy D Slater: electric guitars - Jeremy Nesse: chapman stick - Dan Cooper, Alex Durante, Sarah Metivier Schadt: electric bass - Caitlin Cawley, jc (Jon Clancy), John Ferrari: percussion - Christopher Caines: movement director - Jocelyn Gonzales: media producer - Melinda Faylor: stage manager - Emily MacMahon: performance support - Harry Scott: framing devices - Mari Gustafson & Vanessa Paulsen: standard bearers.