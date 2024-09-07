THE ZOMBIE WEDDDING to Have NYC Premiere at The Cutting Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greg D'Alessandro's THE ZOMBIE WEDDDING will have its NYC premiere on Friday, September 13 at The Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street) at 9:00 PM ET.

The movie stars Heather Matarazzo; Cheri Oteri; Seth Gilliam; Vincent Pastore; Kevin Chamberlin; and Micky Dolenz, opens in selected cities as well as on select streaming channels on Friday, September 13.

Alessandro, Editor and CEO of Weekly World News, will be present at the premiere as will selected cast members.

Attendees who come dressed as zombies for The Cutting Room event will be admitted at no charge.