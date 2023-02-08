THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Will Open in the West End in October

The world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, will open at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End, following a sold-out season at Storyhouse in Chester in October 2022. Performances begin in London on 7 October 2023 with an official opening night on 1 November.

With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare, reprising the roles they played in Chester, with further casting to be announced.

Colin Ingram said, "After six years developing this show and an extremely successful try-out in Chester, we are so delighted to present the world premiere of a new British musical based on such a beloved book. This confident, clever and charming musical by British rock royalty Dave Stewart and Joss Stone shows off their musicianship and director Bill Buckhurst and his creative team have created an incredible world to tell this cherished story in the most powerful and emotional way."

Dave Stewart said, "Working with Joss Stone alongside Lauren Gunderson has been a thrilling experience. The world that director Bill Buckhurst has created for this very emotional love story brings magic to the stage. The songs Joss and I have written for this amazing musical have been woven together so brilliantly by composer/arranger Nick Finlow and, as we intended, the audience are enraptured in the joy of the story, the music and the complexities of close relationships."

Joss Stone said, "'To say I'm excited is an understatement. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be part of creating a musical, let alone one that will be enjoyed in the West End! It's truly wonderful to be part of such a talented group of people."

David Hunter's theatre credits include: Waitress (Adelphi and UK Tour); Kinky Boots (Adelphi); Once (Phoenix); One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre, Adelphi, UK Tour); Songs for a New World (Palladium); Tommy (Prince Edward); Seussical (Arts); The Hired Man (Leicester Curve and Colchester Mercury); Pub and Spinach (the Royal Exchange); The Mayor of Zalamea (Liverpool Everyman). His film and TV credits include: Nativity 3; Holby City and Doctors (BBC); Superstar (ITV). David's pop/rock band Reemer had support slots, playing alongside The Feeling, Scouting for Girls and McFly on their full UK Arena Tour.

Joanna Woodward most recently understudied and played Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical (Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre). Her other theatre credits include: Emily in Zombies: The Musical and Eulpha Miziam in Confessions (The Other Palace); Mary in The Life (Southwark Playhouse); understudied and played Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre); Margaret in Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be (Theatre Royal Stratford East); understudied Beth/Meg/KT in Merrily We Roll Along (Menier Chocolate Factory and Harold Pinter Theatre); Tinker Bell in Lost Boy (Finborough Theatre and Charing Cross Theatre); Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Kilworth House Theatre).

Henry and Clare's relationship is like no other. And yet, it's like all others. Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is - well - a time traveller. They meet, fall in love, and marry - but not in that order. Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, however and whenever we experience it. The musical weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years. All couples ask how to truly know one another, to trust, to commit, to build a family, to work at something bigger than ourselves. Not all of us are time travellers. How do you love across time?

With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting. It will be produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Crossroads Live, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.