THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Marks 2,500 Performances Off-Broadway

The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate its 2,500th performance on Saturday, October 10. The 2:00pm matinee performance at New World Stages will feature commemorative Playbill stickers, photo ops, and a special curtain call speech.

According to the show, the actors have smashed into scenery, a prop, or another actor 47,500 times. Creators Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields are the 7th Most-Produced Playwrights of the 2026-2027 season.

The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its 9th year of performances in New York City. Tickets are now on sale through May 31, 2027.

The current cast includes Adam Langdon as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, David McElwee as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Greg Balla as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Blair Baker, Laura D'Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong celebrates over 12 years of performances in London's West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name "Mischief," and created an extraordinary body of work.

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