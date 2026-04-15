THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Reveals New West End Cast

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13 new members have been announced for the 13th cast of The Play That Goes Wrong at London's Duchess Theatre. Mischief's Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit is still in the West End for its 12th year, and has just welcomed its 2 millionth visitor.

Joining the mayhem from Tuesday 2 June are new cast members: Ruby Ablett as Annie, Matthew Spencer as Chris, Raphael Bushay as Robert, Luke Wilson as Jonathan, Lucinda Turner as Sandra, Alex Bird as Dennis, Joshua Lendon as Max and Kieron Michael as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Paige Round, Harry Al-Adwani, Tom Quinn, Will Bishop and Phoenix Edwards.

Producers have also extended booking until October 2027.

About the Production

The hit farce—created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields—includes a trademark blend of physical comedy, improvisation, and chaos. The production first opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, following its debut at the Old Red Lion Theatre where it famously played to an audience of four. Over the past decade, the show’s success has transformed Mischief from a small company of drama school graduates into an internationally celebrated comedy phenomenon.