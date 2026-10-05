Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and More Will Lead HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

The complete ensemble cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new play Here There Are Blueberries, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and conceived and directed by Kaufman.

The ensemble cast features (in alphabetical order) Scott Barrow (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, The Laramie Project Cycle), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurricane Diane), two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home), three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), Delia Cunningham (national tours of Here There Are Blueberries and Ivo van Hove's A View from the Bridge), Brandon Flynn (Kowalski, “13 Reasons Why”), Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (An American Daughter, Memphis), and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Fire Island). Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas.

The play was devised by longtime company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and the members of Tectonic Theater Project. Other Tectonic company members in the Broadway cast include Chalfant, Cunningham, Sakata, Shafer, and Smith.

Here There Are Blueberries will play a 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. The run will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

About Here There Are Blueberries

In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren't like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The Here There Are Blueberries creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award winner David Lander (lighting design), Bobby McElver (sound design), OBIE Award winner David Bengali (projection design), Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (casting director), Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturg), and Erin Albrecht (production stage manager).

In addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the original New York production won two Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Play and was nominated for Outstanding New Play by the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards.

Here There Are Blueberries had its first workshop production at Miami New Drama and received its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2024, as a co-production at New York Theatre Workshop.

Here There Are Blueberries is produced by Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founder & Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director), Brian & Dayna Lee, Bruce Roberts, Sue Vaccaro, & Ricky Stevens, and Executive Producer 101 Productions, Ltd./Chris Morey. The general manager is Evan Bernardin Productions with production management by Sightline Productions. Here There Are Blueberries is a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse and is produced in association with Michael Hormel and Midnight Theatricals.

Cast Biographies

Scott Barrow he/him (Karl Höcker and others). Broadway: 33 Variations. Off-Broadway: Valhalla (NYTW), Here There Are Blueberries (NYTW), Uncommon Sense (Sheen Center), Honky (Urban Stages), Embraceable Me (Kirk Theatre), Dr. Knock (The Mint), and Measure for Measure at Show World. National tour: The Laramie Project Cycle (Tectonic Theater Project). London: Here There Are Blueberries. Selected Regional: Every Brilliant Thing (Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Park Theatre Hudson), Othello (Hartford Stage), Private Lives and Noises Off (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), God of Carnage (Portland Stage), Julius Caesar (Trinity Rep), Taming of the Shrew (Commonwealth Shakespeare), A Number (Wilma). Film and television: Heartworm, Hamlet 360, “All My Children,” and “Unforgettable.” MFA: Brandeis University.

Michelle Beck (Charlotte Schünzel and others) is an actress, director, producer, and teaching artist. Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun. Off-Broadway: Hurricane Diane (NYTW); Richard III, Love's Labour's Lost (Public Theater); Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally (Playwrights Realm); A Kid Like Jake (LCT3); Much Ado About Nothing (TFANA); Measure for Measure (Epic Theatre Ensemble). Television: “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Luke Cage,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “The Good Fight,” “Manifest,” “Eric,” “Homeland,” “Madam Secretary.” Directing: The Snakes (HBO/HBO Max); The Traumatist (Village Park/ Beck to the Future Films); Black Water (City Lyric Opera). Upcoming: Extraordinary Popular Delusions (Epic). SUNY Purchase. SCGSAH.

Michael Cerveris (Peter Wirths and others) is a two-time Tony Award and GRAMMY winner for Fun Home (also Lucille Lortel Award), Assassins, and The Who's Tommy. Broadway: Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, In the Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, Titanic, and Tammy Faye. Off-Broadway: Hedwig and the Angry Inch (also West End), King Lear, Macbeth, Abingdon Square, Nikolai and the Others, Road Show, the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol, Radio Bette (Dublin Theatre Festival), and works with Twyla Tharp, T Bone Burnett, Meredith Monk and Ping Chong. Film: Tom McCarthy's upcoming The Statement, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Cirque Du Freak, The Mexican, Watchmen. Television: “The Gilded Age,” “Fringe,” “Billions,” “Mindhunter,” “The Knick,” “The Plot Against America,” “Tremé,” “Gotham,” “The Tick,” “The Good Wife.” Guitarist/vocalist in New Orleans-based alt-country band Loose Cattle.

Kathleen Chalfant (Judy Cohen and others). Broadway: Angels in America (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), Racing Demon. New York and Off-Broadway: A Woman of the World, Wit (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Connecticut Critics Circle, Obie Awards), The Dinosaurs, Here There Are Blueberries (NYTW), Hellzapoppin', Four Quartets (BAM), A Walk in the Woods (Drama Desk nomination), Talking Heads (Obie Award), Nine Armenians (Drama Desk nomination), Henry V (Callaway Award). Television and film: Familiar Touch (Best Actress, Horizon Competition - Venice Film Festival), “The Copenhagen Test,” “The Affair,” “Rescue Me,” “The Blacklist,” “High Maintenance,” “House of Cards,” “The Guardian,” “Madam Secretary,” Duplicity, Old, Kinsey, and Lackawanna Blues.

Delia Cunningham (Rebecca Erbelding and others) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Here There Are Blueberries. National Tours: Here There Are Blueberries, Ivo van Hove's A View From The Bridge. Off-Broadway: Someone Spectacular (Signature Theatre). Television: “Before,” “City on Fire” (Apple), “Paper Girls” (Prime), “CIA,” “Madam Secretary,” and “Elementary” (CBS). Proud graduate of Northwestern University, LaGuardia High School, and YoungArts.

Brandon Flynn (Rainer Höss and others) is known for his work across television, film, and stage. He can most recently be seen starring on Apple TV+'s “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed”, opposite Tatiana Maslany and Murray Bartlett. Recent credits include Apple TV+'s “Manhunt”, “Ratchet” and “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix). His film work includes The Parenting (New Line/HBO Max), The Afters and Fucktoys, which won a Special Jury Award at SXSW. On stage, Flynn has starred Off-Broadway in Data and Kowalski, portraying Marlon Brando. He trained at London's Globe Theatre Shakespeare Conservatory and Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Montego Glover (Melita Maschmann and others) is a Tony Award Nominee, Two-time Drama Desk Award Winner, Outer Critics Circle Award Winner & Honoree, Drama League Award Nominee. Broadway: Gypsy (Mama Rose), Into The Woods (The Witch), Memphis, Les Miserables, It Shoulda Been You, The Color Purple, Hamilton. TV/Film: “Inventing Anna”, “The Blacklist”, “Evil”, “Bull”, Black Box, “The Following”, “Hostages”, “Smash”, “The Good Wife”, “White Collar”, “Golden Boy”, “Law & Order”, “Made in Jersey”, “Jack Ryan” & Every Last Secret. Commercial, voiceover, animated series TV, gaming, film, narration at Netflix, Audible, PBS, Lucasfilm, Nickelodeon, Penguin Random House. Upcoming: Season 3 of “Alma's Way” for PBS Kids.

Conrad Ricamora (Tilman Taube and others) was nominated for a Tony Award for his critically acclaimed performance in Oh, Mary!, which he originated Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Broadway: Here Lies Love (also The Public Theatre); The King and I (Lincoln Center). Off-Broadway and other theater: Disruption; Little Shop of Horrors; Soft Power (Public Theatre; Lucille Lortel nomination), A Chorus Line (Samsung Performing Arts Theater). Television: “How to Die Alone” (Hulu, Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble), “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC), “Dying for Sex” (FX), and “The Resident” (FOX). Film: Fire Island (Hulu) and the upcoming: The Last Day (TriBeCa Film Festival premiere) and Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, directed by Tommy Dorfman.

Jeanne Sakata (understudy Judy Cohen and others; understudy Melita Maschmann and others) recently performed in Here There Are Blueberries (McCarter Theatre, Wallis Annenberg Center, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse), and in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum). Television credits include “General Hospital,” “Station 19,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “NCIS Hawai'i,” “Hit-Monkey,” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Playwright: Springs, Hold These Truths (Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Solo Performance), For Us All, and The Secret Garden. jeannesakata.com, holdthesetruths.info

Anna Shafer (understudy Rebecca Erbelding and others; understudy Charlotte Schünzel and others). Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries (New York Theatre Workshop). National Tours: National Players Tour 71, Here There Are Blueberries. Regional: Here There Are Blueberries (Shakespeare Theatre Company); This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing (Theater Alliance, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble); The Upstairs Department (Signature Theatre); Poetry for the People (Theater Alliance). Anna would like to thank her family in Philadelphia, her chosen family in Washington, DC, and Tectonic Theater Project.

Marrick Smith (understudy Rainer Höss and others; understudy Karl Höcker and others). Broadway: Fun Home (Original Broadway Cast). National Tour: Dear Evan Hansen (Original Tour Cast). Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries, Pretty Filthy (New York Times Critic's Pick), Wild Goose Dreams (Public), The Underclassman (Prospect). Television: “The Blacklist,” “The Big Dogz.” Film: The Lennon Report, Uncovering Eden. Regional: Fiddler On The Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Muny), Beautiful (Paper Mill). Video Game: “Mafia III,” “Red Dead Redemption 2.” Big thanks to Rochel Saks, Tectonic, BHC, and ESDD Fam. Love to Kayleigh & Rory.

Grant James Varjas (understudy Tilman Taube and others; understudy Peter Wirths) is a company member at Tectonic Theater Project and deviser of Here There Are Blueberries. He originated the role of Tilman at La Jolla Playhouse, and played Peter Wirths at New York Theatre Workshop, McCarter Theater, Wallis Theater, Berkeley Rep, Miami New Drama, and Seattle Rep. Off-Broadway: Twelve Dreams (Lincoln Center), The Common Pursuit (Roundabout). Regional: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (Goodman Theatre), 33 Variations (CTG). Film: The Laramie Project.

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