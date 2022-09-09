Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be Renamed Following the Queen's Death

The theatre will become His Majesty’s Theatre at the “appropriate time".

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Stage has reported that Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End will be renamed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for LW Theatres, which owns the theatre, revealed it would become His Majesty's Theatre at the "appropriate time".

The change is understood to be happening following the coronation, and in line with other changes, such as representation on stamps and money.

The theatre has changed its name with other Monarchs, having been called the Queen's Theatre when it opened in 1705, and the King's Theatre on the accession of King George I in 1714. The theatre's name was changed to Her Majesty's Theatre on the accession of Queen Victoria in 1837, and to His Majesty's Theatre in 1901, with the accession of King Edward VII.

