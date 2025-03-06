THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Debuts in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night in Mumbai, India, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera officially opened its doors to Indian audiences for the first time at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre – a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary destination in the sphere of art and culture.



The Phantom of the Opera is currently continuing its multi-year International Tour which, since 2019, has brought the musical to millions China, the Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, and now India.



Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “25 years ago, I knew we had to bring A.R. Rahman’s music to London and Broadway. This became our thrilling and exciting production of Bombay Dreams. I am absolutely delighted that it’s finally time to share my beloved Phantom with Indian audiences. I wish you all a brilliant season.”