THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Debuts in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Phantom of the Opera is playing at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from March 5-April 6, 2025.
Last night in Mumbai, India, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera officially opened its doors to Indian audiences for the first time at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre – a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary destination in the sphere of art and culture.
The Phantom of the Opera is currently continuing its multi-year International Tour which, since 2019, has brought the musical to millions China, the Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, and now India.
Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “25 years ago, I knew we had to bring A.R. Rahman’s music to London and Broadway. This became our thrilling and exciting production of Bombay Dreams. I am absolutely delighted that it’s finally time to share my beloved Phantom with Indian audiences. I wish you all a brilliant season.”
Since opening in 1986 in London, The Phantom of the Opera has now played to over 160 million people in 195 cities in 21 languages. By the end of 2025, seven separate theatrical productions of The Phantom of the Opera will be running around the world. This includes The Phantom of the Opera’s first-ever tour of Spain and the return of the brilliant original to the US as Phantom embarks on a new country-wide tour. In London at His Majesty’s Theatre, Phantom’s home since 1986, the show is stronger than ever before.
