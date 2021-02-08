THE LATEST DRAFT Podcast Second Season Premieres Feb. 12

Season Two of The Latest Draft Podcast premieres this Friday, February 12. After receiving dozens of submissions, the producers narrowed down the season to eight podcast musicals and 20 cabaret songs.

Episodes 1-4 and 5-9 present short-form musicals followed by in-depth interviews with the authors. The writers open up about creating their pieces, tips for structuring songs and stories and finding inspiration amid the pandemic.

Episodes 5 and 10 (the Cabaret Episodes) each feature ten songs ranging from ballads to bops.

"We are so thrilled to be back for a second season! As was the case with last season, The Latest Draft aims to highlight and feature new musical theatre writers," The Latest Draft producer and creator Samantha Rosenblatt said. "It was incredible to receive so many submissions and truly heart-warming to see that theatre is alive and well, even if on a virtual stage right now. As an emerging writer myself, I loved being able to connect with so many members of the theatre community to bring together Season 2 of The Latest Draft. You won't want to miss these incredible songs and shows!"

You can listen to The Latest Draft available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio.

You can follow the podcast on Facebook and Instagram @TheLatestDraft for updates, writing tips, and more.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-latest-draft-podcast/id1523004670