THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR Film to Open Vincent Victoria Presents Season

Vincent Victoria Presents will begin their new season with the World Premiere of the film "The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour". The film takes a satirical and fictional look at a 1950's all black variety show and its controversial gay host Cherry Cola Pitts.

Set in 1956, The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour is threatening to overtake I Love Lucy in the T.V. ratings but faces backlash because of its flamboyant host and his outspoken views on race and sexuality.



Known for primarily producing and writing plays about noted African American figures from the past such as Lena Horne and Josephine Baker, playwright producer Vincent Victoria has been expanding his company's reach by including films to their yearly creative output which included last year's "Blaque Tcherie" which was about the first African American girlie magazine.



The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour will begin its screenings December 11 2022 at The M.A.T.C.H (3400 Main Street) with a red carpet event and talkback afterwards and conclude with screenings Dec. 16-18th at the historic Midtown Art Center (3414 La Branch) where most of the filming took place.

The rest of Vincent Victoria Presents' 2022-23 will include the one Act plays "From Africa to the White House" and "The Storm is Here" Feb.18-27. From Africa to the White House is a dramatic montage of historical black females from Nefertiti to Barbara Jordan. The Storm is Here chronicles the day of the January 6. insurrection and two lives that fatefully intersected. The Storm is Here is one of two plays that Vincent Victoria had chosen to be read at the prestigious National Black Theatre Fesival in 2022.



Concluding the season will be a remounting of the play Dreamgirl Deferred May 5-14. Dreamgirl Deferred tells the story of Florence Ballard, the orginal lead singer of the legendary singing group The Supremes. Orginally staged in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. The play is the first ever to be produced about the tragic final days of the singer.



Showtimes for The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour are Sunday December 11 at 3pm at The M.A.T.C.H., and Friday December 16 and 17 at 7:30 pm at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch and December 18th at 1pm.

*Please note that the film "The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour" does contain strong adult language*



Tickets for each screening are $15 and can be purchased at www.vincentvictoriapresents.com