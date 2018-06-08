THE CHER SHOW Announces Digital Lottery For Chicago Run

Broadway In Chicago and Producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller are pleased to announce a digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, for the Pre-Broadway Premiere The Cher Show, which will begin previews on June 12, 2018 at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph) and will play a strictly limited engagement in Chicago through July 15, 2018.

Twenty-eight tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. Seat locations vary per performance.

HOW TO ENTER

- Visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/cher-chicago/

- Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend.

- Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

- After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

- Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

- After payment has been received, patrons can pick up tickets at the Oriental Theatre Box Office (24 W. Randolph) no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All lottery prices include a $3.00 facility fee. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

The Cher Show will star Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The new bio-musical will feature a book by Rick Elice (Tony Award-winning best musical Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Tony Award-winning best musical Avenue Q), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

Rounding out the creative team are nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and video and projection designer Darrel Maloney. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The new musical is produced by Flody Suarez (What's New Pussycat) and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

For more information, visit TheCherShowBroadway.com.

Individual tickets for The Cher Show at the Oriental Theatre are on sale now. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 18 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, Oriental Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at The Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You