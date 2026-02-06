TENET Vocal Artists to Perform French Baroque Series by Candlelight in NYC

The Brick Presbyterian Church will host TENET Vocal Artists for TENEBRAE: a musical series by candlelight, exploring the beauty and introspection of French Baroque sacred repertoire. The series includes Litanies on Friday, February 27, 2026; Lessons on Friday, March 13, 2026; and Lamentations on Friday, March 27, 2026. Each program is performed twice in one evening, at 5PM and 7PM, offering audiences an intimate and immersive candlelit experience.

Designed as a peaceful close to the week, each 60-minute program begins with a quiet moment of meditation followed by luminous works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and his contemporaries. Centered on sacred texts of devotion and reflection, the programs explore themes of litanies, lessons, and laments, offering listeners a space for calm, contemplation, and renewal. Tickets are $60 for admission to Brick Church's intimate chapel and $15 for students.

The three-part series is as follow:

Litanies- Friday, February 27 at 5pm and 7pm: TENET Vocal artists come together to share music designed to help audiences find a moment of quiet contemplation. Haunting words from the past offer a chance to reframe our current moment in the search for inner peace.

Lessons - Friday, March 13 at 5pm and 7pm: Life's journey is rich with enduring lessons, and in dark times even a single candle can shine as a beacon of light and hope. As we step away from the busyness of the day, TENET will fill the chapel with candlelight, offering a space of calm where music and memory can flourish.

Lamentations- Friday, March 27 at 5pm and 7pm: Harken back to a simpler time with this meditative offering. The darkness of winter can create space to reflect and as we prepare for the promise of spring, our intimate cast offers a chance to consider life's struggles and new pathways forward.