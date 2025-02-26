TEENS ARTS WEEK Returns In March For Teens In All Five Boroughs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teen Arts Week will returnÂ to NYC from March 10â€“16, 2025. Launched by 92NY's Teen Producers in 2019, Teen Arts Week celebrates the best of arts programming for teens around NYC, in collaboration with leading cultural organizations in all five boroughs.

Teen Arts Week will feature free daytime, after-school, and weekend cultural events in areas such as art-making, literary arts, music, dance, theater, film & media, and college/career readiness.Â

This year's offerings across the five boroughs and over 40 institutions include free tickets to select performances of Broadway's Hell's Kitchen; a teens-only after-hours party at the Brooklyn Public Library; an open jam session with JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; dance classes with a finalist from So You Think You Can Dance at AMDA; a teen-led exhibition tour and zine making at Hill Art Foundation; a bud vase workshop at Brooklyn's UrbanGlass, and much more. See all events here.

Registration for Teen Arts Week events will be open to anyone 14-18 with a valid school ID. To see the full list of events and R.S.V.P. to attend, go here. 92NY's own offerings include The Art of PhoebeNewYork: A Talk Back with NYC artist Libby Schoettle on March 14; a screen printing workshop where participants will customize a canvas tote bag with their own design March 14; and a Teen Gems class where you can create your own initial pendant in brass or nickel silver on March 15.

Participating Organizations (more added daily):Â