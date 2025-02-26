TEENS ARTS WEEK Returns In March For Teens In All Five Boroughs

Event includes free events, exhibits, classes, and Broadway tickets.
Teen Arts Week will returnÂ to NYC from March 10â€“16, 2025. Launched by 92NY's Teen Producers in 2019, Teen Arts Week celebrates the best of arts programming for teens around NYC, in collaboration with leading cultural organizations in all five boroughs.
Teen Arts Week will feature free daytime, after-school, and weekend cultural events in areas such as art-making, literary arts, music, dance, theater, film & media, and college/career readiness.Â
This year's offerings across the five boroughs and over 40 institutions include free tickets to select performances of Broadway's Hell's Kitchen; a teens-only after-hours party at the Brooklyn Public Library; an open jam session with JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; dance classes with a finalist from So You Think You Can Dance at AMDA; a teen-led exhibition tour and zine making at Hill Art Foundation; a bud vase workshop at Brooklyn's UrbanGlass, and much more. See all events here.
Registration for Teen Arts Week events will be open to anyone 14-18 with a valid school ID. To see the full list of events and R.S.V.P. to attend, go here. 92NY's own offerings include The Art of PhoebeNewYork: A Talk Back with NYC artist Libby Schoettle on March 14; a screen printing workshop where participants will customize a canvas tote bag with their own design March 14; and a Teen Gems class where you can create your own initial pendant in brass or nickel silver on March 15.
92NY, AMDA College of the Performing Arts, Art in the Park Inc, Art Lab Inc, Arts Connection Teen Program, Bronx River Art Center, Brooklyn Ballet, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Public Library, Classic State Company, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, The Cooper Union, Dance Entropy/Green Space, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Guggenheim Museum, Hell's Kitchen , Hill Art Foundation, JAZZ HOUSE KIDS, Mark Morris Dance Group, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Arts and Design, The Museum of Modern Art, New-York Historical, Noguchi, The New York Public Library, Open Source Gallery, Open Stage Project, Paley Center for Media, Pratt Institute Precollege Program, Reel Works, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, Staten Island Museum, Staten Island Urban Center, Stella Adler Studio of Acting, The Point CDC, UrbanGlass, Whitney Museum of Art, Writopia Lab, and more. Â
