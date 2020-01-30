TBT: Lena Hall Celebrates Opening Of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Ladies and gentleman, whether you like it or not, Hedwig! We're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award winner Lena Hall by looking back at her opening night of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Broadway's Belasco Theatre! Check out the video below to see Lena alongside Neil Patrick Harris, composer and lyricist Stephen Trask, book writer John Cameron Mitchell, and more celebrating Hedwig's arrival on Broadway!

Lena Hall won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She also later made history in the production's national tour, marking the first time that the same actor has played both Hedwig and Yitzhak in the same production. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Her film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods."

Hedwig and the Angry Inch has inspired a generation of young theatre writers and audiences. The show was called "the Best Rock Musical Ever" by Rolling Stone and "the most exciting rock score written for the theatre since, oh, ever," by Time Magazine.

Hedwig And The Angry Inch began Off Off Broadway at Westbeth and then ran over two years at The Jane Street Theatre beginning in February 1998. The musical won the Outer Critics Circle Award For Best Off-Broadway Musical and both John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask won Obies in 2001. It won a 1998 New York Magazine Award and Entertainment Weekly's "Soundtrack of the Year" Award. Time Magazine named HEDWIG the Top Musical of 1998.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with book by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, directed by Michael Mayer, received rave reviews and was the winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. It was also awarded Best Musical Revival by the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. The 2014 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch played 22 previews and 506 regular performances.





