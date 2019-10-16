TADA! Youth Theater Presents THE DANGEROUS CHRISTMAS OF RED RIDING HOOD

The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood is a hilarious take on the Red Riding Hood story told from the Wolf's point of view, book by Robert Emmett, lyrics by Bob Merrill and music by Jule Styne. TADA! was the first company to perform this musical on stage. It was originally produced as a TV special in 1965 featuring Liza Minnelli, Cyril Richard and Vic Damone. Performances run from November 23 through December 15, 2019. The production will be directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director, and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.

Please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/buy-tickets/ for more information. Discounted rates are available for nonprofit and community groups of 15 or more.

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.





