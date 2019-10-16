TADA! Youth Theater Presents THE DANGEROUS CHRISTMAS OF RED RIDING HOOD
The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood is a hilarious take on the Red Riding Hood story told from the Wolf's point of view, book by Robert Emmett, lyrics by Bob Merrill and music by Jule Styne. TADA! was the first company to perform this musical on stage. It was originally produced as a TV special in 1965 featuring Liza Minnelli, Cyril Richard and Vic Damone. Performances run from November 23 through December 15, 2019. The production will be directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director, and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.
Please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/buy-tickets/ for more information. Discounted rates are available for nonprofit and community groups of 15 or more.
Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.
Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
Breaking: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)