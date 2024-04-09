Symphony In C Presents New World Symphony Featuring Hao Zhou, May 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey-based young professionals orchestra Symphony in C presents violinist Hao Zhou in the program New World Symphony on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts's Gordon Theater.

Hao Zhou, who is the Principal Violinist of Symphony in C and has been praised as a "personal, impassioned, courageous, and unostentatiously brilliant" violinist by Musical America, performs Florence Price's Violin Concerto No. 1 on a program alongside Bernstein's On the Town - Three Dance Episodes and Dvořák's "New World Symphony" led by Symphony in C's Music Director, Noam Aviel.

"I can still feel the excitement of a fresh beginning and the anticipation for the adventures ahead," said Noam Aviel. "Each concert this season has been a journey back in time and around the globe, sharing diverse stories and melodies. It's been special to escape our daily routines and experience these moments together in the concert hall. I am eager to continue strengthening connections with our audience and fellow musicians, striving to reach new heights for Symphony in C. Wishing everyone a wonderful summer, I can't wait to see you all again next season for more incredible music!"

Symphony in C hosts its annual gala with the theme Brilliant! on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Tavistock Country Club (1 Tavistock Lane, Haddonfield, NJ). The event celebrates Symphony in C's new Music Director, Noam Aviel, who relocated here from her home country of Israel in August. This dynamic and exciting young conductor has impressed everyone with her brilliance on the podium and has inspired audiences with her talent and commitment to Symphony in C's mission. Sponsors will be invited to a pre-gala reception at 4:00 p.m. with Noam, who will share her unique perspective on the art of conducting music.

Proceeds from the gala will support the Symphony's professional development internship program, summer music camp, regional youth orchestra, and after-school instrumental music programs in Camden and the region.

Throughout the season, Symphony in C also continues its Music Matters! Educational Outreach Programs including the Symphony in C Youth Orchestra, All-South Jersey Audition Clinics, Symphony Summer Camp, school instrumental lessons at all four Catholic Partnership Schools, and its newest program at the Octavius Catto School in Camden that will include Meet the Instruments, instrumental lessons, and Music Together.

Performance Details

Symphony in C Annual Gala: Brilliant!



Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Tavistock Country Club | 1 Tavistock Lane | Haddonfield, NJ 08033

RSVP: For gala reservations and information, please call Denise C. Stuart, Director of Development at 856-240-1503 or email dstuart@symphonyinc.org.

Link: https://symphonyinc.org/events/brilliant-2024-symphony-in-c-gala/

New World Symphony

Symphony in C

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Gordon Theater, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts | 314 Linden Street | Camden, NJ 08102

Tickets: $30-$55, $10 for students

Link: https://symphonyinc.org/events/new-world-symphony/

Program:

Bernstein - On the Town - Three Dance Episodes

Florence Price - Violin Concerto No. 1

Soloist: Hao Zhou

Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 "New World Symphony"

Artists:

Symphony in C

Noam Aviel, conductor

Hao Zhou, violin

About Hao Zhou

As the only violinist to be both a Grand Laureate of the Montreal International Violin Competition and a First Prize winner of the Banff International String Quartet Competition, ​​American violinist Hao Zhou rose to unique international acclaim in 2019, captivating audiences with performances that are "personal, impassioned, courageous, and unostentatiously brilliant" (Musical America). An accomplished soloist and chamber musician, Hao has since appeared all over the world in cities such as Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Osaka, New York City, Beijing, Montreal, Banff, and London.

​Raised in Southern California, Hao made his solo debut with the Four Seasons Symphony Orchestra at the age of 9 and his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 12. Since then, he has performed with the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Downey Symphony Orchestra, and Peninsula Symphony Orchestra alongside conductors such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Alexander Shelley, and Thierry Fischer. He has performed in concert alongside internationally distinguished artists such as Emanuel Ax, Elisso Virsaladze, Orion Weiss, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Roberto Diaz, Clive Greensmith, and Paul Coletti.

​Hao is a founding member of the award-winning Viano Quartet, currently in-residence at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center as Bowers Artists and one of the youngest winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2019. Committed to engaging with communities outside the concert hall, the Viano has collaborated with actors and scriptwriters in a theater show called "Over The Top," a Musical Encounter Interactive presentation they scripted, developed and performed at the Colburn School for inner city school children. His many awards with the Viano Quartet also include the Grand Prize at the ENKOR Chamber Music Competition as well as Third Prize at the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition.

Hao currently resides in Philadelphia and is a graduate of the Curtis Institute and the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles, where he studied extensively with Martin Beaver and was the first recipient of the Frances Rosen Violin Prize. He was invited to the Kronberg Academy Festival in 2019, and has spent past summers at the Ravinia's Steans Institute for Young Artists and the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival.

About Noam Aviel

Hailed for her artistic excellence, versatility and charismatic stage presence, Noam Aviel has emerged on the international scene as one of the most dynamic young conductors. She has been recognized for her musicianship, deep understanding of stylistic approaches in a wide range of repertoire from opera and symphonic to jazz, and sensitivity to the needs of the artists with whom she collaborates.

Following her recent debut with the Symphony in C in the US, Noam Aviel has been appointed the orchestra's Music Director starting from the 2023/2024 season.

Former Associate Conductor of the San Antonio Symphony, Noam Aviel has made successful appearances conducting the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra in Sweden, KwaZulu Natal Philharmonic and Johannesburg Philharmonic orchestras in South Africa as well as San Antonio Philharmonic. In 2022 Noam made her debuts at Opera Orlando with Thomas Albert's contemporary music drama Lizbeth and at Mobile Opera in Alabama conducting L'elisir d'amore. Noam Aviel's future engagements include concerts with Symphony in C, German symphonic debut with Dortmund Philharmoniker, a debut at Opera Tampa conducting Hansel and Gretel, as well as returns to Mobile Opera conducting Marriage of Figaro and Opera Orlando for Massenet's Cendrillon. Noam Aviel has worked on numerous opera productions including La Traviata, La Bohème, Macbeth, Carmen, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Lennox Berkeley's A Dinner Engagement at the Illinois Festival Opera.

Born in Israel, Noam Aviel studied voice performance and orchestral conducting at Tel Aviv University, and later continued her studies in orchestral conducting at Illinois State University in the US. In 2017 Noam Aviel was appointed Assistant Conductor, later promoted to Associate Conductor, of the San Antonio Symphony where she has led the orchestra's extensive educational, community and outreach concerts programme working closely with Sebastian Lang Lessing. In this role she quickly gained recognition for inventive programming and has been praised in the US press as one of 25 "Renaissance Women" who have shaped the city of San Antonio.

About Symphony in C

Symphony in C provides the next generations of musicians and composers with experiences in performance and in engaging with the community, helping musicians to develop skills and experiences for professional success. The Symphony seeks to support musicians in achieving their visions in the changing world of symphonic music.

Founded in 1952 as The Haddonfield Symphony, Symphony in C began as a community orchestra allowing amateur musicians to pursue their love of music by performing for the Haddonfield and southern New Jersey communities. Its debut performance was in January 1954 under music director Guido Terranova. Since then, it has grown into one of only three professional training orchestras in the United States preparing musicians and conductors who are on the cusp of world-class careers through concert, educational outreach and professional development programs.

During the 1987-1988 season, the Symphony began providing training and performance opportunities to young professional musicians with the establishment of its Professional Development Internship Program. Over the next 13 seasons, this program grew to encompass all 78 positions within the orchestra. In 1991, the Symphony established the position of assistant conductor. The first holder of this position, Alan Gilbert, was named music director of the Symphony in 1992. During his tenure, he appointed the first composer-in-residence, Daniel Dorff, and launched the Young Composers' Competition. From 1997 to 2000, Music Director Daniel Hege expanded the Music Matters! educational programs and Professional Development Internship programs for Symphony musicians.

Assistant Conductor Rossen Milanov was appointed Music Director in 2000, and led the organization for fifteen years, attracting the finest young musicians and soloists and increasing the orchestra's artistic profile. In July, 2014, Maestro Milanov announced his departure at the end of the season, after being named Music Director of the Columbus Symphony and the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. After an extensive international search, the Board of Directors selected 31 year old Stilian Kirov as Music Director. Maestro Kirov served as Music director from 2015-2020. Symphony in C's 2022-23 season featured 5 guest conductors vying for the position of Symphony in C's next Music Director. As a result of the search season, Noam Aviel was selected as the new Music Director of Symphony in C.

In 2004, the Symphony was awarded the national MetLife Award for Community Engagement in recognition of its programs serving people with special needs. In 2006, the Symphony moved its concert series to the Gordon Theater at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts, and changed its name to Symphony in C to reflect its commitment to the cultural and economic redevelopment of Camden. Symphony in C has been designated a Major Arts Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and was awarded a Citation of Excellence.