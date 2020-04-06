Sunny Showtunes: Find Your Inner 'Fearless' with MEAN GIRLS!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

When Cady Heron first arrives on the shores of North Shore high, our poor jungle freak just can't catch a break. It seems her luck is turning when she falls prey to the wiles of the school's apex predator, the fearsome Regina George. When she finally finds her way out from under the thumb of the resident Queen Bee, the school celebrates her bravery and with the joyous number, "Fearless," and we could all use some of that energy right now. Today you can live fearlessly too as you sing along with this Mean Girls anthem!





