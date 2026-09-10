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SHUFFLE ALONG Adds Second Concert Performance at Lincoln Center

In addition to the September 27 performance, a second performance will take place on September 28.

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SHUFFLE ALONG Adds Second Concert Performance at Lincoln Center

Following popular demand for the previously announced September 27 performance, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present a second concert presentation of George C. Wolfe’s Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed on Monday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Theater.

Tickets for the newly added performance go on sale Monday, September 14 at 12 p.m. E.T. as part of Lincoln Center’s Choose-What-You-Pay program, beginning at $5.

In a full-circle moment, this upcoming concert presentation brings Shuffle Along back to the neighborhood where the original musical premiered in 1921 at the 63rd Street Music Hall, connecting one of the most influential works in American theater to a celebration of the legacy it helped shape over a century ago.

Conceived and directed by writer, filmmaker, and six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe (who also holds 26 Tony nominations), these staged concerts reunite members of the acclaimed 2016 Broadway cast and creative team including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Brandon Victor Dixon, Adrienne Warren, Brooks Ashmanskas, Amber Iman, and choreographer Savion Glover. Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis joins the cast for these special evenings.

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