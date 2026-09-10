Delaney Rowe and Michele Selene Ang Join MACHINE LEARNING Off-Broadway

Delaney Rowe, in her Off-Broadway debut, and Michele Selene Ang (Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”) have joined the cast of the world premiere of Machine Learning by Australian playwright Kate Vozella, also making her Off-Broadway debut.

Rowe and Ang join the previously announced Douglas Smith and Emma Ramos in this dark comedy about engineering humanity directed by award-winning Irish director Colm Summers.

Machine Learning plays a strictly limited engagement from October 6 – 30, 2026, at Manhattan Neighborhood Network (509 West 38th St.) with an opening set for Tuesday, October 20.

In Machine Learning, two couples enter a research program at a remote facility, believing their interactions will help train humanoid companions in human intimacy. But as the experiment unfolds, they are forced to reckon with their patterns, secrets, and vulnerabilities. Machine Learning is a darkly funny and deeply human exploration of our search for connection in a time when we’re increasingly led to believe that technology can fix it all.

The creative team for Machine Learning includes Tyler Herald (set design), Karen Boyer (costume design), Christopher Wong (lighting design), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (sound design), Leia Squillace (production manager), and Mary Garrigan (stage manager).

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