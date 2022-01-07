Student Blogs This Week - Seeing DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway, Favorite Movie Musicals, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Dear Evan Hansen Reopening Night - Meeting My Idol

Student Blogger: Max Martinez

Excerpt: I waited months for this day, but I'm finally in Manhattan, wearing my lavender hoodie from Jordan Fisher's official merch. It reads "Be My Friend" on my chest and there's a small heart on one of the sleeves, the same place where Jordan has his heart-shaped tattoo. According to him, it means to "wear your heart on your sleeve".

Student Blog: 10 Movies That Define Me

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: There has been a trend going around on Twitter where you tweet a list of 10 movies that you feel define you in some way. Those of you who know me know I am a huge film nerd. Don't get me wrong. I am a theatre nerd as well, but my first love is and always will be movies.

Student Blog: Best Theater Memories In 2021

Student Blogger: Elisa Kluger

Excerpt: It's that time of year again. 2021 is coming to a close and soon we will all be ringing in the new year. As a form of goodbye to this year, I am looking back at all the fun moments I've had that are related to theater and are now fond memories. I've seen so many shows with friends and family members, I've been to concerts with friends and I even met some actors. Here are my top five memories.

Student Blog: Monologues in the Shower: Memorization Techniques, Tips & Tricks!

Student Blogger: Sophie Rossman

Excerpt: So you're ready to be a BFA drama student! That is, until you're putting up your first Shakespearian scene on top of the three self-tapes you still need to film and you were supposed to be off-book by Wednesday. Every actor has been there at some point, but don't worry - I've got you covered.

Student Blog: Commit To The Bit

Student Blogger: Lauren Lakra

Excerpt: Three days a week at 8am, I wake up and prepare myself for my 9am movement class. I take off my shoes and stand in a line across the floor with my other classmates. I put one foot in front of the other and slowly push myself across the room. I lift my arms into an outreached position, open, yearning, eager, a position individual from those of my classmates beside me. I laser my eyes on the emptiness before me, in the space between focusing on one point and nothing at all. Until I reach the other side of the room and halt my movement, waiting for the rest of my classmates to complete their journeys and stand alongside me. We are engaging in an exercise called a 'slow ten', we are engaging our skills of discipline, focus, and stamina, utilizing our body's articulation and expressiveness, exploring our imaginative impulses. But I can't get past the fact that I'm just waving my arms and walking across the room.

Student Blog: Five Ways I've Grown This Semester

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: It was a wild time in terms of all the activities and classes I had to balance, but I'm so grateful for this semester. This is the first semester that I felt like I grew significantly as an artist. I have been really reflecting on this semester and how I grew.

Student Blog: 'Come From Away' - An Emotional Must See

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: Everything about Come From Away was stunning. From the music to the stage design, transition between scenes or characters and the heartwarming story, this show was beyond incredible. There was so much to love and I truly adored everything about this musical from the moment it began to the very end. I cried, laughed and realized how that terrible day in American history affected so many other people and how their stories are often forgotten. It's a show that's easy to fall in love with and should be seen by everyone because the emotions are raw, the talent is immense and it's a story that deserves to be told and change our lives as it did for those individuals twenty years ago.

Student Blog: New Semester and New Year Resolutions

Student Blogger: Kelsey Piccirillo

Excerpt: New Year resolutions can be a great and easy way to find and focus on specific goals. Whether your focus is on work, school, or a better lifestyle, having a goal to focus on shows that you having something driving you to succeed. Here are some New Year resolutions for students to kick off 2022.

Student Blog: Theatre Resolutions

Student Blogger: Jana Denning

Excerpt: New Year's Resolutions are notorious for being ambitious and then being abandoned soon after. The easiest way to avoid falling off the proverbial wagon is to make healthy, achievable goals that avoid discouraging slip-ups. Here are some of my best tips for creating yours!

Student Blog: To New Beginnings

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: 2021 will be a year to remember. The Covid-19 pandemic is still surging around us, and it took hold of everyone's plans for the year and turned them upside down. In 2022, I am looking at the brighter side of life, with my head up high.