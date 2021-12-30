Student Blog: Dear Evan Hansen Reopening Night - Meeting My Idol

It's December 11th, 2021 and I'm at 45th Street, in front of the Music Box Theatre. I haven't been in New York for a long time (more than three years), but as soon as I found out Dear Evan Hansen (DEH) would be reopening on Broadway this day and Jordan Fisher would be reprising the title role, I bought my tickets online without even hesitating. This is the first time I left my country since the pandemic began.

I love Dear Evan Hansen, but I'm here, in New York City, on a cold but snowless winter day, because of Jordan Fisher. Ever since I listened to his reinvented rendition of "Those Magic Changes" on Grease Live! I've been a fan. He's been on several musical projects, like Teen Beach Movie, Rent Live, Hamilton and he's even recorded his own original music. But Jordan is not only a triple threat, he's also a very recognized gamer, with a big community on platforms like Twitch and Discord. His fandom, the "FishFam", is very active on social media.

Jordan Fisher in Dear Evan Hansen's

reopening night on Broadway.

Earlier this year, Jordan Fisher saved me. I was having an anxiety attack. It was 4 a.m. and I was completely alone and there was no one I could ask for help. All I could think of at the moment was playing some music. And the first song that came on was Jordan's version of "You Will Be Found". He was singing about hope and about the sun coming out, and he meant it. "You Will Be Found" wasn't just a song, it was a promise. I knew things were going to be okay.

My impulsive ticket purchase was somehow my way of saying thanks to Jordan. But that wasn't enough. I've made some amazing friends thanks to his online community, and I wanted to meet them in person. So before coming to New York, I had to make a stop in Tampa, to meet part of my FishFam.

I waited months for this day, but I'm finally in Manhattan, wearing my lavender hoodie from Jordan Fisher's official merch. It reads "Be My Friend" on my chest and there's a small heart on one of the sleeves, the same place where Jordan has his heart-shaped tattoo. According to him, it means to "wear your heart on your sleeve".

I don't want to be anxious, so I find some stuff to do while I wait for the show. First, I go to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Drama Book Shop and I decide to buy all the books I can carry. I'm able to score some matinée tickets for Thoughts of a Colored Man, and the show is great. The stage door dynamic has changed a lot because of the pandemic, but I'm lucky enough to run into Dyllón Burnside and I tell him I loved his performance.

Outside the Music Box Theatre with

Jocelyn, Beth and Sara.

I spend the next three hours in front of the Music Box. Luckily, I'm not alone. Some fans of the show are already gathering outside the theater. I'm wondering if I should approach them, when Jocelyn, a very friendly girl wearing a gorgeous gown, asks me to join them. This is her second time watching the show. She introduces me to her friends. Her friend, Beth, has seen the show 80 times. This is going to be her 81st. She's seen every Evan Hansen on Broadway, so she recognizes Andrew Barth Feldman when he appears on the sidewalk, and we casually say hi.

It's almost show time. There are Dear Evan Hansen cabs parking outside the theater as we are entering the venue. I'm thrilled to find out Jocelyn is sitting in the same section I'm located. I'm about to take a selfie, when I see a familiar man standing behind me. It's so hard to recognize people when they're wearing a mask! His curly hair reminds me of Brian Stokes Mitchell, but this man behind me is in fact Michael Greif, the director of this show.

Greif takes the stage with lead producer Stacey Mindich to welcome the audience. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also makes an appearance, wearing the trademark DEH polo shirt. In his speech, he tells us this is the 32nd and last show to reopen on Broadway that was playing before the shutdown. The musical begins and my heart is racing so fast as soon I see Jordan Fisher emerging on stage. The audience members are cheering and applauding so loud that Jordan has to stay in silence for a while until he can deliver his first lines.

He gets a standing ovation after performing "Waving Through a Window." The energy is off the hook during the whole performance and the audience is so connected with the story and the characters. I'm glad to see I'm not the only one crying during several moments of the show. I'm especially moved by the mother/son relationship between Evan and his mom, brilliantly played by Jessica Phillips.

I asked Andrew Barth Feldman

for a picture at the "Dear Evan

Hansen Block Party"

The cast is taking a bow, but it's not over yet. Jordan and Jessica make a speech and then The Northwell Health Nurse Choir surprises us with an encore performance of "You Will Be Found", the song that brought me here. This is what you may call full circle.

We're given free merch hats that read "BACK ON STAGE 2021" and they're playing a remix version of "Waving Through the Window" outside. Now we're suddenly in the middle of a Dear Evan Hansen block party. We wait for an hour at the stage door, until finally Jordan comes out. Someone screams "Jordan, I love you! You're a legend!"

"I literally have no more tears. I love you so much, guys, thank you," Jordan tells us. And then he's gone. I don't get to personally talk to him. That's something COVID took away from me and a lot of people. But I'm still very lucky to be here. Not even a pandemic can keep this Costa Rican from chasing after his dreams.

Some minutes later, I look up at the Empire State and it's blue in honor of DEH opening night. I think about the journey that got me here tonight. For me, this show is about second chances and knowing it gets better. It sure got better for me. I was found.