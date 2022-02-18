Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: Localized Collaborative Play

Student Blogger: Lana Sage

Excerpt: People are walking out in the storm. I envy them but I don't. I envy their willingness to look like fools. I wish I could just fail like that sometimes. But only sometimes. I don't envy them because walking in this weather must suck. This brought me to the conclusion that I fear I have done my first semester of my BFA wrong.

Student Blog: Stepping Into The Stage-Lights and Shoes Of History

Student Blogger: Spencer Wareing

Excerpt: Anne's lasting message and the talkback that followed left each audience, and myself, with a newfound perspective on this crucial time in our history. Anne Frank reminds each of us that we must cling to our ideals and that, in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart. And, in the midst of this pandemic, that is something each of us should do our best to remember.

Student Blog: The Color Purple, A Great Novel by Alice Walker, Soon to Be a Movie Musical

Student Blogger: MC Chocolate

Excerpt: I think Alice Walker is a great writer and she has gone down in history for being one of the most impactful voices that has positioned herself in favor of rewriting the identity of black women in the American social framework.

Student Blog: It's All About Love

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: It may sound very cheesy, but for me *love* is the foundation of everything and at the same time it is what we are looking for in our daily lives. That is why we feel so engaged and connected with our favorite song or show. What I think is marvelous, is that there are endless love stories and each one is worth telling.

Student Blog: Should Students be Involved in the Discussions Around the Return to Normalcy?

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: Now, as the new school year dawns on me, I have had a lot of thoughts on the approach and eagerness to return to normalcy. South Africa and my university, Rhodes are so eager to return to normalcy as are most people. I agree, it's time to start easing back into a lockdown free world. But I do not agree that we can return to the world we once knew.

Student Blog: The Other Side of the Stage - Actor Turned ASM

Student Blogger: Rachael Schuster

Excerpt: I had no intention of becoming an assistant stage manager for my department's production of Into the Woods this semester. It just happened. I'd like to make it clear before I get too far into this; I am not a stage management major. I have never been a stage manager for anything, much less a production of this magnitude.

Student Blog: How I'm Dealing With Burnout This Early Into The Semester

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: I think the spring semester is really hard, especially in the beginning because the end of the year is so close yet so far at the same time. I'm still taking it day by day and there are some days when I get so much done and then there are days when I do not. I've been trying to accept that both days are good to have and that I should not be pushing myself to exhaustion.

Student Blog: Student-Run Cabaret

Student Blogger: Nina Violi

Excerpt: Cabaret is under the umbrella of our club called Under Siege. Under Siege and Cabaret are not only for musical theater and acting majors, but also anyone of any major. I have been a part of Cabaret since the first semester of my freshman year and I have definitely enjoyed my time in this club working with other students to create great art that we are proud to put on the stage.

Student Blog: Maintaining Vocal Health in the Bitter Winter

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: Winter is the mortal enemy of many vocalists, crushing us with those frigid temperatures that seem to seep into our bones and leave us shivering even long after we've gone back indoors. The cold causes our bodies to hunch over, shiver, and contract in an innate effort to keep ourselves warm, and this certainly does not help in keeping our breath flowing properly. The cold air also dries out our vocal folds, which also does not help in that we need some moisture on the vocal folds in order to sing. Not to mention- doesn't it seem like everyone is sick in the winter? It always seems like vocalists just have to struggle through the winter season, but believe it or not, it is possible to sound (and, most importantly feel) just as wonderful in the cold weather as we do in the warmer months.