Student Blog: Maintaining Vocal Health in the Bitter Winter

Winter is the mortal enemy of many vocalists, crushing us with those frigid temperatures that seem to seep into our bones and leave us shivering even long after we've gone back indoors. The cold causes our bodies to hunch over, shiver, and contract in an innate effort to keep ourselves warm, and this certainly does not help in keeping our breath flowing properly. The cold air also dries out our vocal folds, which also does not help in that we need some moisture on the vocal folds in order to sing. Not to mention- doesn't it seem like everyone is sick in the winter? It always seems like vocalists just have to struggle through the winter season, but believe it or not, it is possible to sound (and, most importantly feel) just as wonderful in the cold weather as we do in the warmer months.



First of all, because again, the cold air dries out our vocal folds, constant hydration is essential. Carry around a large reusable water bottle in order to ensure that you always have not only a way to be drinking warm water, but that you actually are drinking it! It's easy to forget, but constantly hydrating yourself is vital for maintaining vocal health, particularly in the winter. Drinking herbal tea (especially mint) whenever possible is also helpful, but at the end of the day, water is the best source of hydration. Water is also the best cleanser of any bacteria in the body that may be making us sick. Many vocalists are fans of Starbucks' honey citrus mint tea, dubbed "the medicine ball," but be careful with this! This beverage does contain quite a bit of processed sugar, which is not so great for the voice, and the artificial flavouring isn't the healthiest. It does provide the heat and hydration that the vocal folds need, but be sure to drink these sparingly.



Second of all, along similar lines, cough drops provide the similar soothing feeling to a dry or irritated throat, but beware of the sugar content! Halls' sugar free drops are a very accessible and good option, but if possible, look for Fisherman's Friend sugar free lozenges. These have a stronger menthol formulation than most over-the-counter cough drops, but again- a regular cough drop with sugar won't kill you, in a pinch here and there. If you're congested, your instinct is probably to use an antihistamine such as Claritin or Allegra, but again: beware! Antihistamines cause major dryness. Instead, opt for nasal sprays such as Nasonex, Nasacort, or Flonase. These will help clear out your nasal passages without also drying you out.



Third of all, make sure you're keeping yourself as warm as possible outside. Wear scarves to keep your neck and throat warm, but make sure you're wearing gloves/mittens, hats, earmuffs, or anything that provides warmth to the rest of the body, too, so that you're not instinctively hunching over and constricting your breathing pattern. HotHands, which are hand warmers you can find in almost any drugstore, are a great investment as well if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors.



Overall, make sure that you're keeping yourself warm and hydrated in these cold months. As much as vocalists dread the winter, it is possible to sound and feel just as wonderful in this season as it is in the warmer season, as long as you regularly exercise care for your vocal health, bodily health, and believe it or not, your mental health. The voice is a powerful instrument, but with great power comes great responsibility- vocal care is a full-time job. So drink some warm water, wear a scarf, and sing out despite the bitter winter winds!