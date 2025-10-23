Student Blog: Staying Grounded in Pittsburgh!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Though I’ve only been here for a couple tumultuous and formative weeks, life at Point Park University has taught me quite a bit. Being away from home for the first time is something many people my age are experiencing right now, so there’s a lot of similarity between most of my peers. And the shared experience is not in a miserable, “How will we get through this?” kind of way, but more in an optimistic, “This random Wednesday evening is a GREAT day to party” kind of way. We are all living and learning together! Being a dance major at such an arts dominated school has allowed me to meet so many people who have different journeys through different art forms and perspectives. It has kept my mind-open to different ways of expression. Pittsburgh is also a beautiful arts hub! The Pittsburgh Playhouse gives free tickets to students in the area, so it’s a joy to constantly be inspired and connect with the people who know what it takes to be successful in the industry, while simultaneously understanding what it is like to be in your shoes as a student. It just makes you want to scream “I just love getting my BFA in Dance at such a cool school with such a cool area!”

With this semester in full swing, there are only so many hours within a day, but it makes you appreciate and understand how much work you put into your craft. Between my midterm that consisted of learning the entire beginning of A Chorus Line and dressing up like Judy Turner to being chased around by my lovely music teacher to the beat of a song so I could get the counts correct… It has surely been nothing but eventful! My schedule consists of ballet (which is at 8AM, five days a week…), and then jazz and modern dance class in the evenings, with academics scattered throughout the day. I have my English and University-City life classes twice a week, as well as an online Dancer Wellness class. Some days, I have classes from 8AM all the way to 4PM and then clubs and other responsibilities to take care of. Staying on top of just living can be a challenge sometimes, but I’ve found ways to cope physically, emotionally and mentally.

I think one of my most influential and favored classes I’m in this semester is my modern class 101, led by Jesse Factor. Through the mundanity of my academic classes, I find my modern class to be the most refreshing. I’m studying the Martha Graham technique, and though I studied while I was back home at The Ailey School, I’ve truly enjoyed deepening my understanding of the technique here at Point Park. It is so highly specific and emotional that I feel that any story ever told can be accurately depicted by the technique. I love the way that invoking emotion is the only way the movement works. It requires to put your deep understanding of your own feelings to the world around you - whether it is your classmates, an audience or simply just your reflection in the mirror. The class has made me rethink how artistry within a dancer works and why adding a little bit yourself into everything you do is important and absolutely necessary. Every movement can mean something completely different to the next person and I think that’s what makes modern dance beautiful.

As much fun as I’ve been having and as grateful as I am to be in college, my major can be physically and emotionally taxing. I’ve found that taking some extra time out of my day to journal some of the feelings that I’ve been sifting through has been beneficial. It's easy to gte caught up in performance anxiety or unfair comparison. Whether it is small or big emotions, counting my small wins or recognizing that things don’t always go as planned (which hurts a little to come to terms with, but I digress…), staying in tune with your mind creates a well-rounded artist that has more to give to their audience, but more importantly, you have more to give to yourself when you're in tune with you. For the physicality of it all, meeting with the physical therapist for dancers on campus has allowed me to keep a good eye on old injuries to keep them from coming back. There is no shame in using the resources around you to prioritize your health! Whether it is meeting with a therapist or talking to your doctors to ensure your health, prioritizing yourself or taking a moment doesn’t diminish the work you’ve done. The hecticness of chasing your dreams doesn't have to catch up to you.