Student Blog: Shared Spaces, Shared Souls: How Theater Connects Us All

From my experience, theater is more than just a form of art, it is an incredibly powerful medium for human connection and a bridge that brings people together in ways few other mediums can. In an increasingly digital world where interactions often feel fragmented, live theater creates a physical space where strangers gather in the dark to share a singular, unrepeatable experience.

Coming from an audience perspective, the shared feeling between audience members, waiting in antci….pation for the curtains to rise, or the conversations that happen during intermission or at the stage door can turn people into a temporarily connected community, or in some cases can give people some close knit friendships with the people around them. This past Halloween, I was at a production of & Juliet in New York and what started out as a simple conversation during intermission with the person sitting next to me, an hour or so later this had branched out into probably one of the best friendships I’ve ever had.

What makes theater so unique in building these connections is the shared vulnerability inherent to a live performance. Unlike watching a movie on a screen, live theater requires everyone in the room—both the performers on stage and the audience in the seats—to be fully present in the same moment. When a crowd gasps together at a dramatic plot twist, or laughs synchronously at a joke, or wipes away tears during a beautiful song, a invisible, collective energy ripples through the audience. For those two or three hours, individual backgrounds, political differences, and everyday worries just fall away. Everyone is united by a shared narrative and a collective emotional journey.

Furthermore, this sense of community extends beyond the physical walls of the theater building. The discussions sparked during intermission can often carry over into lobby discussions, post-show dinners, and even some online fandoms. Theater invites us to step into the shoes of characters whose lives may look completely different from our own, expanding our empathy and giving us a common vocabulary to discuss complex topics. Whether analyzing a show's themes with fellow theatergoers or waiting together in line at the stage door to thank the performers, the shared passion creates an immediate foundation of trust and common ground.

Ultimately, theater helps to remind us all of our fundamental need for community. It creates a space where a simple massive space full of total strangers can experience the exact same emotions at the exact same time, breaking down any social barriers and reminding us of our shared humanity. Whether it results in a passing moment of warmth with a stranger in the seat beside you, or a friendship you never expected you'd have, theater is able to connect all of us in such a wildly beautiful way. So the next time you attend any sort of live performance, whether it be a small local production or a massive scale Broadway show, don't be afraid to start up a conversation with the folks sitting around you, because you never know where it may lead

All Image Credits go to Shae Lane and @_photosbyshae_ on Instagram

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone