Student Blog: Settling In—New England Fall at Boston College

At Boston College, New England fall is in full swing. The first half of my semester has been accompanied by the tastes of homemade chocolate chip pumpkin loaf and Trader Joe’s Apple Pie à la Mode ice cream, along with the soothing sounds of Lizzy McAlpine’s newest album, “Angel.” In the classroom, as a sophomore Applied Psychology and Human Development major and Theatre minor, I am taking General Biology, Global Environmental History, Research Methods for Applied Psychology, Introduction to Drama Therapy, and Musical Theatre Performance. I have enjoyed taking a mix of Core, Major, and Minor classes this semester, as it has allowed me to extend my knowledge of fundamental subjects like science and history, while also preparing me for my future career and giving me an outlet to pursue more avocational interests. I have also loved exploring the intersection of psychology and theatre in my Drama Therapy class, which bridges the gap between my areas of study. Undoubtedly, though, my favorite class this semester has been Musical Theatre Performance. So far, I have had the opportunity to perform “Everything Changes” from Waitress, as well as “A Cockeyed Optimist” from South Pacific and a duet of “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from The Sound of Music as part of our Golden Age unit. While I have been performing since the age of five, theatre classes were new to me coming into college, so I was nervous at the thought of having to sing in front of my peers for a grade. Despite these fears, having the opportunity to receive and apply notes in the moment has been educational and rewarding. Even when I am not performing myself, I am learning so much from watching my talented classmates in process.

Speaking of new experiences, this semester, I am performing in my first collegiate production, a musical adaptation of the classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the Boston College Mainstage. In my role of Freaky Fairy, I get to stir up mischief, looking on as the Lovers’ lives descend into chaos. I am having so much fun, and at the same time, learning how to balance school and rehearsal, making sure I give enough time and energy to both obligations. It has definitely been challenging to get back from rehearsal at 11 pm and still have to study for a History midterm the next day. And while it has been difficult, now three weeks into the rehearsal process, I am really starting to find my footing.

Though I am enjoying my classes and working on the show, so far, this semester has not been easy. With struggles in my personal life, at times, it has been hard to keep chugging along and make sure that I am showing up. However, this fall, it has been the little things that have kept me going—getting a pick-me-up at Dunkin’ after class, making bouquets on the quad, or watching Traitors with my roommates before bed. These are the moments that have truly made my semester, and that will keep me in high spirits through the rest of midterm and show season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 08 Hrs 23 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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