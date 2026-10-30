Student Blog: Getting Back in the Groove

Me & MatPat at my first CDU Programming shift!

This semester, I began taking my first Public Relations classes and continued my Psychology coursework. So far, I have gained several skills in writing for public relations and in different formats including news releases, op-eds, social media, and broadcast media. I have also enjoyed learning about strategic communication, media campaigns, branding, communications research, and career paths within the public relations field. So far, I'm very happy with my decision to pursue Public Relations, and each of my assignments allows me to discuss and do research on parts of the entertainment industry that I am interested in. I am also enrolled in a psychology research methods course, and have had the ability to participate in hands-on work creating studies and understanding the data that we obtain.

Outside of my coursework, I was offered a position as a Programming Intern for Club Downunder, FSU's on-campus entertainment venue and student-run programming board. I am so excited to continue exploring this opportunity, and feel lucky to have already met such inspiring and fun people. CDU hosts all kinds of talent (I've gotten to see Leslie Odom Jr., Drew Afualo, and MatPat so far!), and am looking forward to getting a glimpse of what a career in the entertainment industry could look like! I have also been writing as a News Staff Writer for the FSView & Florida Flambeau for the last year, and transferred to the Arts & Culture section this semester to gain further experience in entertainment journalism; I am also glad to serve as a Journalism Coordinator for Dance Marathon at FSU. Most recently, I am working with White Mouse Productions, a student-run theater company for social change, as the Assistant Director of a cabaret performance; I am looking forward to beginning this process and get a feel for directing!

Ahead, I am looking forward to taking more PR and psychology coursework to really discover where my strengths lie. I am very happy to be beginning courses for my Film Studies minor next semester and to learn more about cinema from an academic standpoint! I also hope to take a dance class for nonmajors at some point in the future, as I grew up dancing for 13 years and it is something I am still passionate today.

My day-to-day routine of course includes going to class and often involves attending meetings throughout the week, but I also make time to relax and wind down. I typically eat lunch and dinner at my sorority house, which gives me the ability to hang out with sisters, catch up with one another, and take a break from a busy day. Once I make it home to my apartment, I usually complete whatever work I need to, call my parents, and try to wind down by watching one of my favorite TV shows with my roommate. I also do my best to end my nights with something productive like reading part of a book or keeping up my Duolingo streak (even just five minutes).

In the morning, I usually get ready to my favorite energizing music (love all my pop girlies), or call my mom to tell her about my plans for the day. Though it may seem silly, maintaining a healthy daily routine gives me structure throughout the week and helps me feel prepared for the day ahead!

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