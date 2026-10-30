Student Blog: A Freshman Year of Finding My Future

Hi! My name is Brianna and I am a sophomore Public Relations and Psychology major at Florida State University. As I'm currently working on getting adjusted to a new course schedule, new living situation, and new extracurriculars, I often find myself thinking back to this same time last year. Last October, I felt a whirlwind of emotions as I tried (and sometimes struggled) to acclimate to the new life I was starting. I was basically born a FSU fan and grew up going to football games, walking the campus, and of course supporting the team from home. Despite this, the fresh start felt foreign, and I admit there were times I questioned whether it was really for me.

Last fall, I experienced several changes socially, emotionally, and academically. I began the semester as a Psychology major, a topic that I had been passionate about for years, with a plan to purse a career in pediatric psychology nursing; however, something felt a bit "off" about this plan. I found myself telling others, "If I could choose any career path, I would pursue entertainment," or "I wish I could be a theater major"; at one point I even met with our school's theater advisor, and had my major switched for about three weeks (until I got cold feet and switched back to Psychology).

In August, I joined my sorority and quickly found women who I knew would change my life. About a month in, I had my big-little reveal and was overjoyed that I matched with the big I had I hoped for. I immediately noticed that she was so passionate and driven about everything she did. She actually introduced me to the programs that our College of Communication and Information offered, and I was instantly drawn to the Public Relations program. This seemed to incorporate multiple facets I was interested in, and I finally saw a clear path to a career path in entertainment. I applied to the program in December and received my acceptance e-mail in February, now joining a community of about 40 students. I still enjoyed Psychology, though, and decided to pursue dual degrees to broaden my career options as I explored what I would like to do in the future.

Now, I feel more at home at FSU, and I'm very lucky to have friends, sisters, and family around me as a support system. I've met several people who inspire me and encourage me to remain hard-working and passionate. I've also taken advantage of the endless opportunities FSU has to offer, having the ability to serve as the Vice President of a student-nonprofit, an Arts & Culture Staff Writer for FSU's independent newspaper, a Journalism Coordinator for our Dance Marathon program, and a Programming Intern for our on-campus entertainment venue and student-run programming board.

I'd say my biggest lesson so far is to try everything. If there is something calling to you, it can almost never hurt to give it a chance; if there is someone you feel you should reach out to, it’s possible they could become one of your best friends (speaking from experience!). In the last year, I have already learned so much about myself, the things and people that I love, and what my future could potentially look like. I'm so lucky to have the ability to follow my interests, and I can't wait to begin my journey writing as a Broadway World Student Blogger!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 36 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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