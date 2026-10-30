Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Student Blog: A Freshman Year of Finding My Future
I'd say my biggest lesson so far is to try everything. If there is something calling to you, it can almost never hurt to give it a chance.
Hi! My name is Brianna and I am a sophomore Public Relations and Psychology major at Florida State University. As I'm currently working on getting adjusted to a new course schedule, new living situation, and new extracurriculars, I often find myself thinking back to this same time last year. Last October, I felt a whirlwind of emotions as I tried (and sometimes struggled) to acclimate to the new life I was starting. I was basically born a FSU fan and grew up going to football games, walking the campus, and of course supporting the team from home. Despite this, the fresh start felt foreign, and I admit there were times I questioned whether it was really for me.
Last fall, I experienced several changes socially, emotionally, and academically. I began the semester as a Psychology major, a topic that I had been passionate about for years, with a plan to purse a career in pediatric psychology nursing; however, something felt a bit "off" about this plan. I found myself telling others, "If I could choose any career path, I would pursue entertainment," or "I wish I could be a theater major"; at one point I even met with our school's theater advisor, and had my major switched for about three weeks (until I got cold feet and switched back to Psychology).
In August, I joined my sorority and quickly found women who I knew would change my life. About a month in, I had my big-little reveal and was overjoyed that I matched with the big I had I hoped for. I immediately noticed that she was so passionate and driven about everything she did. She actually introduced me to the programs that our College of Communication and Information offered, and I was instantly drawn to the Public Relations program. This seemed to incorporate multiple facets I was interested in, and I finally saw a clear path to a career path in entertainment. I applied to the program in December and received my acceptance e-mail in February, now joining a community of about 40 students. I still enjoyed Psychology, though, and decided to pursue dual degrees to broaden my career options as I explored what I would like to do in the future.
Now, I feel more at home at FSU, and I'm very lucky to have friends, sisters, and family around me as a support system. I've met several people who inspire me and encourage me to remain hard-working and passionate. I've also taken advantage of the endless opportunities FSU has to offer, having the ability to serve as the Vice President of a student-nonprofit, an Arts & Culture Staff Writer for FSU's independent newspaper, a Journalism Coordinator for our Dance Marathon program, and a Programming Intern for our on-campus entertainment venue and student-run programming board.
I'd say my biggest lesson so far is to try everything. If there is something calling to you, it can almost never hurt to give it a chance; if there is someone you feel you should reach out to, it’s possible they could become one of your best friends (speaking from experience!). In the last year, I have already learned so much about myself, the things and people that I love, and what my future could potentially look like. I'm so lucky to have the ability to follow my interests, and I can't wait to begin my journey writing as a Broadway World Student Blogger!
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode