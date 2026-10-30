Student Blog: 4 Lessons I've Learned Since Becoming a Musical Theater Student

I have officially been a college student for two whole months and I feel like I've finally settled into my life here! I sing and dance everyday, am learning so much in classes and am thrilled with the opportunity to be a sponge all the time. There of course have been lots of new challenges because I am a freshman, but with that many valuable lessons as well! So I thought I'd share a few things I've learned so far.

It's not about impressing others, it's about impressing yourself with your own improvement.

The need to impress everyone at school was something I didn't see coming at all. While at home and in high school there was no one to impress, you're now surrounded by accomplished professors, guest teachers who have a long list of impressive credits, and upperclassmen who are already making their way in the industry. Impressing people suddenly feels like the most important thing to do. However, that places your motivation outside of yourself. When someone else's impression of you is placed as a top priority, what happens in the moments where no one is looking? And the truth is, what others think of you is really none of your business. So I'm working on setting my sights on improvement. My goal is not necessarily to be the best dancer in the room but to be the one who is challenging herself and working hard in and outside the studio.

Make the most of every opportunity

Here's the thing, you have an 100% chance of failure if you never try. So audition for the show even if you're convinced you have no shot, ask to schedule a coffee chat with that person who inspires you even if you're completely intimidated by them, and sign up to sing at the masterclass even if you're terrified of making a fool of yourself. Because the only truly foolish thing you can do is miss an exciting opportunity or important connection because your scared. The only reason you are here is to take risks and see what happens, and I'm learning in college to feel the fear and do it anyways.

Remember how cool it is to be in your own shoes

Hedonic Treadmill Theory really works against us in this way. It's so easy to forget that even just 6 months ago you wished and prayed for the life you get to experience now! Last February, I wanted nothing but to be able to dance everyday, study theater and voice, and meet like-minded people who wanted the same. And now I have each and every one of those things and I'm absolutely determined to continue to marvel at that reality. It especially helps to remember these things when your an hour in to jazz class and sweating out of every pore on your body. Be proud of the work you've done and continue to do to be here!