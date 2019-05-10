Steve Martin, Tony Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS

Broadway stars and poker pros will sit next to theatre fans and industry insiders for a rousing game of Texas Hold 'em when Broadway Bets, Broadway's official poker tournament, returns this Monday, May 13. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Among the special guests expected to ante up are six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (TV's The Simpsons), Pulitzer Prize nominee Eric Bogosian (TV's Billions, Talk Radio), Tony Award nominee Michael Cera (The Waverly Gallery), Robert Creighton (Frozen), Tony winner Billy Crudup (Harry Clarke), Tony nominee Richard Kind (TV's American Dad!), two-time Tony nominee and Oscar winner Steve Martin (Meteor Shower), professional poker player Erik Seidel and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (The Cradle Will Rock, City Center's A Chorus Line).

Cocktails for the fifth annual edition of Broadway Bets (#BroadwayBets) start at 7:30 pm at the theatre district's beloved Sardi's restaurant (234 West 44th Street). The tournament begins at 8 pm. All ticketing levels include hors d'oeuvres and an open bar. A limited number of tickets to play - or just watch the action - are available at broadwaycares.org.

Stepping up as "Royal Flush" bar sponsor for this year's event is Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird. "Full House" table sponsors are AKA, The Araca Group, Entertainment Benefits Group, Foresight Theatrical, The John Gore Organization (Broadway.com, Broadway Across America), Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, Network, The Pekoe Group, The Prom, The Road Company, Serino Coyne, The Shubert Organization, Situation Interactive, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group, Ticketmaster, What the Constitution Means to Me and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher. Signing on as "Two Pair" half-table sponsors are Ambassador Theatre Group, BROADWai, Disney Theatrical Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Satisfi Labs.

The poker players will raise the stakes at the Texas Hold 'em tournament for the chance to win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table, including a grand prize trip to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Texas Hold 'em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As play progresses, the amount of the blind bets increase. As players drop out, tables are combined until there is one final table of players competing for the championship title.

For those who haven't quite mastered their poker face, guest passes offer a chance to observe the poker table action and play other casino games with an opportunity to win prizes. Guest passes are available for $150.

Broadway Bets' founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees and executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters, and Robert E. Wankel, president and co-CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees.

Micah Hollingworth of BROADWai, Mark Shacket of Foresight Theatrical and Brett Sirota of The Road Company will return as tournament directors.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





