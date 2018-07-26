Stephen Sondheim at Work on 'Many' Lyric Changes for Marianne Elliott COMPANY

According to Baz Bamigboye's latest column, work is well underway for the upcoming gender-bent West End production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical Company, and it seems the composer is making considerable alterations to his beloved musical.

Elliott tells Baz that the 88-year old composer has submitted 'so many' changes for the modernized take on the 1970 musical that the revival should be termed a 'new' musical.

Rosalie Craig, who will star as Bobbi in the retooled production, says, "It's about a woman having a really good time. It's celebrating - Sex And The City style - a woman going out for lunch, and having a good time. Going out for drinks, and having a good time. Going to bed with gorgeous men and having a good time,"

Craig has also hinted that the production will take on some themes of the #MeToo movement, while remaining true to the musical comedy at the show's core.

Complete casting was announced this month for the anticipated new production which opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 26 September 2018.

Jonathan Bailey will play Jamie (originally written as the female character, Amy) and Alex Gaumondwill play his devoted fiancée - Paul.

Stephen Sondheim and Marianne Elliott have been working closely together on the script and have re-imagined these two characters as a gay couple for the very first time. Director Marianne Elliott said: I could not be more thrilled that Stephen Sondheim agreed to turn Amy into Jamie. I hope it makes this production feel very, very now. We are keeping the existing dialogue, and not changing the famous scene in which the character gets cold feet about their impending marriage and sings the iconic "I'm not getting married today.' The characters of Jamie and Paul feel like a lot of the contemporary gay male friends I know.'

Jonathan Bailey's recent television work includes: Broadchurch, WIA, Chewing Gum and Doctor Who. His theatre credits include The York Realist, King Lear with Ian McKellen for the Chichester Festival Theatre, American Psycho at the Almeida and Othello at the National Theatre. His films credits include The Mercy, Christ the Lord, Testament of Youth and St Trinians.

Alex Gaumond's West End musical credits include Miss Trunchbull in the RSC's Matilda, We Will Rock You, and Legally Blonde - The Musical. Other theatre credits include ENO's Sweeney Todd with Emma Thompson, Taming of the Shrew at the Globe, Caroline or Change at the Chichester Festival Theatre and A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. His films include The Hustle and Hampstead.

Also announced today is DAISY MAYWOOD as Susan. Daisy's theatre credits include The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk at Wilton's Music Hall and on tour, Promises Promises at Southwark Playhouse, Wonder.Land and Carrie Cracknell's Medea for the National Theatre and A Chorus Line at the London Palladium. She also appeared in Rufus Norris' film London Road.

The complete cast for COMPANY is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.







