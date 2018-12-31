Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2018

How do we love thee, 2018? Let us count the ways! Twelve musicals opened on Broadway in 2018, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.

Below, we're counting down our ten favorite musical moments from this past year on Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond. Did your favorite make this list?

10. "I Can't Go Back"- Pretty Woman

What happens when Bryan Adams meets 11 o'clock number? Vivian finds her voice in this Act 2 show-stopper, and we just can't get enough! Sang it, girl!

9. "Monster" & "True Love"- Frozen

"Let It Go" might be the song that audiences come to see, but it's the new music from Frozen that make for the biggest moments for Anna and Elsa.

8. "How Much More"- Head Over Heels

Sure, "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" is pure Arcadian perfection, but Broadway newbie Bonnie Milligan reigns supreme when it comes to the show's most belt-tastic musical moments.

7. "Slow Train/License to Kill"- Girl From the North Country

Quite frankly, each song from this new musical is more stunning than the last, but we pick this unlikely mash-up from the Dylan catalogue as one of our favorites!

6. "The Lady's Improving"- The Prom

Thirteen Broadway shows under her belt, and somehow this lady is still improving! Don't get us wrong, we love just about every song from this new musical, but it's this moment from Beth Leavel that takes the cake!

5. "If I Could Turn Back Time"- The Cher Show

Cher + Cher + Cher + CHER = Everything we ever needed and didn't even know we wanted! This opening number is somehow made even better when the legend herself joined the cast onstage on opening night.

4. "Heaven on Their Minds"- Jesus Christ Superstar

John Legend and Sara Bareilles were heavenly in NBC's last live musical, but the night truly belonged to Judas. Brandon Victor Dixon set the tone for his powerhouse night right from the top!

3. "If I Loved You"- Carousel

It's when Billy meets Julie. One of musical theatre's most iconic scenes was brought back to life last season by Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry. If we loved it any more, it might have snatched the top spot!





2. "I'd Rather Be Me"- Mean Girls

This powerhouse performance from Barrett Wilbert Weed had all of us raising our right fingers to solemnly swear our love of this perfect new song.

1. Songs for a New World

One particular show was shattering the silence over the summer, and it was chock-full of stunning vocal performances from all four cast members- so much so that we chose the whole show to top our list!

