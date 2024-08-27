Stars From HAMILTON, WICKED And More Join For WRITE OUT LOUD, Volume 6 At 54 Below

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

54 BELOW will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 6 on September 9th at 7pm. Presented by Taylor Louderman (Tony® Nominee, Mean Girls) and hosted by Karl Amundson with musical direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook, Kinky Boots).

This event is produced by Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy, and Hannah Kloepfer with music supervision by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) .

The team will present the works of the 2024 Write Out Loud contest winners – “California” by Ally Cribb, “Necromancy” by Wren Mied, “Self-Portrait” by José Alba Rodríguez and Yejune Kim, “Fade Away” by Will Shishmanian and Brooke Trumm.

As well as the 2024 finalists:

Gabrielle Ammirato, Yen Nien Hsu, and Rona Moriah; Utsav Bhargava and Meredith Brandt; Maxwell Carmel and Miles Walter; Maggie Kane and Dillon Feldman; Matt Gittins; Danielle Koenig and Raiah Rofsky; Wesley King; Jack Scott-Walker; Akira Sky. Learn more about these talented writers here.

Joining the cast of Volume 6 are Akira Sky, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, The Lion King), Cara Rose DiPietro, Cherry Torres (Hamilton), Danielle Hope (Over the Rainbow, Les Miserables), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked, TikTok), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Hawley Gould (Suffs, Camelot), Hannah Kloepfer, Karl Amundson (TikTok), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Sis Thee Doll (American Horror Story), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton).

Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 6 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 9, 2024 at 7PM. Cover charges are $40-$50 ($45.50-$56.50 with fees.) Premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD:

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Delaney Guyer, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Veronica Mansour, Callum Shannon, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kathleen O’Sullivan, Matt Pena, abs wilson, Kenny Youch.