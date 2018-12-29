Stage and Screen Actress Dame June Whitfield Dies at 93

Variety has reported that stage and screen actress Dame June Whitfield has died at age 93.

Whitfield was most recently seen on stage in 2007, where she played the role of Madame Maude P. Dilly in ENO's return production of On the Town.

This was Whitfield's first appearance on the London stage since the 2002 production of Bedroom Farce, in which she starred opposite Richard Briers.

Whitfield also appeared in the West End productions of Love From Judy (1952) and Ace of Clubs (1950). She appeared on Broadway in Women of Twilight in 1952.

From playing the nurse in Tony Hancock's blood donor sketch to the matriarch of the Monsoon family in "Absolutely Fabulous," June Whitfield has established herself as a popular actress. From radio success with the long-running "The Glums" and "The News Huddlines," to film appearances with the Carry On team, television success opposite Terry Scott in "Happy Ever After" and "Terry & June" and more recently in "Last of the Summer Wine," Whitfield has worked almost continuously since the 1950s.

In more recent years, she was featured in DOCTOR WHO and Friends.

She was awarded an OBE in 1985, a CBE in 1998 and the British Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement award in 1994.

