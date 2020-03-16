Stage and Screen Actor Roy Hudd Dies at Age 83
According to BBC, actor and comic Roy Hudd has passed away at age 83.
Hudd hosted BBC Radio 2's The News Huddlines for 26 years and also starred in Coronation Street.
His agent released a statement, announcing Hudd's passing:
"After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on Sunday 15 March, with his wife Debbie at his side. The family would ask you to respect their privacy at this very sad time."
Hudd played Archie Shuttleworth in ITV's Coronation for multiple periods between the years 2002 and 2010.
Other credits include roles in Dennis Potter's Lipstick on your Collar and Karaoke in the 1990s.
He also starred in acclaimed crime drama Ashes to Ashes (2008), alongside Keeley Hawes and Philip Glenister. Other recent credits include ITV's murder mystery Broadchurch, Benidorm and Casualty.
Hudd appeared on stage in his first pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat in 2015 at Wilton's Music Hall in London. He also co-wrote and played the part of Bud Flanagan in the musical Underneath the Arches.
Read more on BBC.
