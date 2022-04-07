Stage and Screen Actor Nehemiah Persoff Passes Away at 102

The New York Times has reported that stage and screen actor Nehemiah Persoff has passed away at 102 years old. Persoff's grandson, Joey Persoff, shared that he passed away due to heart failure.

Persoff starred on screen in television shows including "Gunsmoke," "The Twilight Zone," "Route 66," "Gilligan's Island," "Mission: Impossible," "Hawaii Five-O," "Columbo," and more. In film, he starred as Barbra Streisand's father in the 1983 film Yentl.

On stage, Persoff appeared in multiple Broadway shows including "Only in America" in 1959, and in productions around the country including "The Dybbuk" at the Mark Taper Forum in 1975, which earned him a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award.

