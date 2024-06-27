Stage Combat: The Podcast to Return For Season 3 This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join attorney/actor/advocate Sean Hayden, the host of Stage Combat: The Podcast, in an immersive storytelling experience as performing artists from all walks of life finally emerge from silence and speak up about their experiences in the theatre industry.

Sean's background in entertainment and legal matters allows listeners to take a deep dive on topics such as bullying and harassment, abusive higher educational theatre programs, toxic stage managers, botched workplace investigations, fight safety hazards, and the unsafe portrayal of sexually explicit content in the workplace.

Ranked in the top 10 of Apple's Performing Arts Podcasts during its initial launch, Stage Combat boldly told the story of Sean's own mental health crisis while working at the prestigious Goodspeed Opera House. His brutally honest account, told in the style of a true crime podcast, started an explosive and overdue conversation about mental health in the theatre industry.

Creator Sean Hayden says "When I created the first two seasons of the podcast it was to claim my own story with the hope that I could spark a conversation for change in the industry. I never dreamed that so many listeners would respond to my own experience. We've created a community. I am so proud that in this new incarnation of the podcast debuting as Season 3 we are giving voice to our listeners who also want to claim their own stories."

Stage Combat: The Podcast aims to underscore the importance of raising awareness and providing support for the mental well-being of theatre workers while promoting safe working practices.

By fostering a culture of compassion, understanding, and accessible resources, the podcast empowers arts workers to navigate the demanding nature of theatre with resilience and confidence. "The podcast is not just about exposing harmful practices in the industry," Hayden continues. "It's about asking the question, 'How can we make the workplace better for everyone?'"

Tune in for the launch of Season 3 of Stage Combat: The Podcast on July 23rd: https://stagecombatthepodcast.comhttps://stagecombatthepodcast.com/

Recommended for listeners ages 16 and up.